Can exercise help reverse PCOS? Fitness expert Deepti Sharma weighs in on what actually works and what doesn't

Months of irregular periods. Acne that won’t go away. A number on the scale that keeps shifting. Many women with PCOS know that list well, and sooner or later someone tells them to hit the gym. But, would that help?

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Also Read | Your 20s workout may not work in your 30s: Fitness expert Deepti Sharma explains how to adjust your routine to suit your body's needs

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Sharma, director of MultiFit and an ACPT Level 5-certified professional, explains, “It might, though exercise can’t cure PCOS. The condition affects every woman differently, so what works for one may not work for another. Where movement does help is in how the body handles insulin, in heart health, and in making a few symptoms easier to live with.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to her, the goal is a routine that stays in your life. Not one that leaves you flattened after every session. How does exercise help? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, the goal is a routine that stays in your life. Not one that leaves you flattened after every session. How does exercise help? {{/usCountry}}

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Deepti recommends starting by addressing insulin resistance. She explains, “In PCOS, the body’s cells often respond to it (insulin) poorly, which makes blood sugar harder to control and ties into the hormonal changes of the condition. When you exercise, your muscles pull in glucose to use as energy. Keep at it and your body gets better at responding to insulin.”

She highlights that the scale is a poor judge of any of this. Some days you’ll notice you walked further than usual without getting tired. A few weeks on, you may be lifting heavier, or finishing the day with more energy. Those are real changes, even if your weight hardly moves.

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“Weight is only one measure of progress. Being able to lift heavier, walk for longer without getting tired or maintaining a regular exercise routine can also reflect positive changes. Women should look at their overall health rather than judge their progress by the weighing scale alone,” emphasises the fitness expert.

Having a consistent exercise routine that you can stick to is better than short bursts of intense activity.

Exercises that benefit PCOS

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Deepti recommends incorporating a variety of exercises into your routine and practising them consistently. The key is to start simple and gradually build up the intensity as your strength and fitness improve.

She explains, “Strength comes first. Squats, lunges, rows and chest presses between them work the major muscle groups. New to weights? Use your body weight or light resistance and get the form right before adding anything heavier. Two sessions a week is a reasonable start. Do more once you feel stronger.”

“Next, cardio. This does not mean running yourself into the ground. Walking briskly, cycling, swimming and dancing all count, and if your job keeps you seated, a walk after work is a start,” adds Deepti.

For general health, adults are advised to build up to 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week, along with muscle-strengthening on at least two days. The fitness expert notes, “Nobody has to manage that in the first week. Begin with short sessions and lengthen them as they get easier.”

What about HIIT?

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“You can leave it,” says Deepti. “Bursts of hard effort with rest in between can improve fitness, but women with PCOS can see benefits without them. If you enjoy them, add them slowly. If walking or cycling is what you like, stay with that. A routine you’ll follow beats one you dread.”

Additionally, yoga and Pilates are worth considering if a gym makes you uncomfortable. They help with flexibility, balance and body awareness. The fitness expert recommends adding some aerobic exercise and strength training too, instead of relying on them alone.

According to Deepti, women with PCOS may skip HIIT.

Training harder is not always better

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Plenty of people think harder training brings quicker results. “It often doesn’t,” highlights Deepti. “Train hard with little recovery and you end up tired, particularly when you aren’t eating enough or sleeping properly. Then it gets difficult to carry on at all.”

So listen to your body between sessions. Give yourself time to recover, eat enough to support the work, and don’t increase the load too fast. A rest day does not put you behind.

Deepti keeps her advice for beginners short: “My advice is to start with what feels manageable and build gradually. You do not have to change everything overnight. The aim is to develop a routine that fits your lifestyle and supports your health in the long run.”

Is exercise enough to reverse PCOS?

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“No, and it was never meant to be the whole answer,” states the fitness expert. She explains that nutrition, sleep and medical care all play a part. If your periods remain irregular or other symptoms trouble you, she recommends speaking to a gynaecologist or endocrinologist. Some women may also need medication or other treatment alongside lifestyle changes.

“If you’re just beginning, skip the hunt for a perfect programme. Pick a few sessions that suit your week and see how you feel. Then adjust. PCOS is rarely managed well in one flawless week. A routine you can keep up, with the right medical support, goes a lot further,” concludes Deepti.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Deepti Sharma is a fitness expert, director of MultiFit, and an ACPT Level 5-certified professional. She is also the co-founder and director of Lexicon Group, with interests spanning wellness, education, STEM learning and other consumer-focused businesses.