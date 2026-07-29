Can giloy regulate your blood sugar? Dr Amitabh Parti explains how this natural supplement combats diabetes

Giloy supplements, also known as guduchi or Tinospora cordifolia, are often called ‘amruta,’ which means ‘the drink of immortality.’ This name reflects its many health benefits. For thousands of years, it has been an important part of Ayurveda because of its healing properties. Giloy can help treat and prevent health issues. Recently, during the coronavirus pandemic, people have started using giloy supplements more frequently to boost their immunity.
"As we learn more about giloy, we see that it can also help manage blood sugar levels. Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) may help lower blood sugar and support diabetes management. However, it cannot cure diabetes on its own. Some early studies suggest it improves the body's use of insulin and lowers blood sugar levels. It works best when used alongside other treatments, not as a single solution," Dr Amitabh Parti, Director, Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots.
Can giloy supplements help you prevent diabetes?
We often live busy lives, which can lead to poor sleep, irregular meal times, and little exercise. This affects our blood sugar levels because it makes it hard for our bodies to use blood sugar to produce energy. Over time, this can result in diabetes.
Which ayurvedic medicine is best for blood sugar?
Managing blood sugar levels is important to prevent diabetes. Giloy supplements can help regulate your blood sugar and support overall health. A study published in PubMed Central shows that giloy has strong antidiabetic properties.
Is Giloy good for diabetic patients?
Giloy supplements help improve metabolism by aiding digestion and absorption. When these processes work well, they help regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, giloy has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which may help with diabetes-related complications, such as wound healing and kidney function.
Can I take Giloy on an empty stomach?
To get the most benefit from giloy supplements, take them in the morning on an empty stomach. This will help improve digestion. You can drink giloy juice, take a small capsule, or mix giloy powder with warm water. You will see how helpful it is for managing blood sugar levels!
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This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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