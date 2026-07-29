Can giloy regulate your blood sugar? Dr Amitabh Parti explains how this natural supplement combats diabetes

Giloy supplements, also known as guduchi or Tinospora cordifolia, are often called ‘amruta,’ which means ‘the drink of immortality.’ This name reflects its many health benefits. For thousands of years, it has been an important part of Ayurveda because of its healing properties. Giloy can help treat and prevent health issues. Recently, during the coronavirus pandemic, people have started using giloy supplements more frequently to boost their immunity.

Can giloy control blood sugar? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"As we learn more about giloy, we see that it can also help manage blood sugar levels. Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) may help lower blood sugar and support diabetes management. However, it cannot cure diabetes on its own. Some early studies suggest it improves the body's use of insulin and lowers blood sugar levels. It works best when used alongside other treatments, not as a single solution," Dr Amitabh Parti, Director, Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots.

Can giloy supplements help you prevent diabetes?

We often live busy lives, which can lead to poor sleep, irregular meal times, and little exercise. This affects our blood sugar levels because it makes it hard for our bodies to use blood sugar to produce energy. Over time, this can result in diabetes.

Which ayurvedic medicine is best for blood sugar?

Managing blood sugar levels is important to prevent diabetes. Giloy supplements can help regulate your blood sugar and support overall health. A study published in PubMed Central shows that giloy has strong antidiabetic properties.

Is Giloy good for diabetic patients?

Giloy supplements help improve metabolism by aiding digestion and absorption. When these processes work well, they help regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, giloy has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which may help with diabetes-related complications, such as wound healing and kidney function.

Can I take Giloy on an empty stomach?

To get the most benefit from giloy supplements, take them in the morning on an empty stomach. This will help improve digestion. You can drink giloy juice, take a small capsule, or mix giloy powder with warm water. You will see how helpful it is for managing blood sugar levels!

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This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)