Can herbal supplements improve your post-cocktail recovery? Dr Pushpa Latha suggests useful products

Evenings filled with sundowners, rooftop catch-ups, or cocktails at the newest lounge have become an essential part of how we unwind and celebrate today. Whether it's a Saturday night with friends or a breezy beachside brunch that rolls into the evening, these moments offer a joyful pause from our hectic routines. While the night may be full of fun, the next morning can sometimes bring a bit of a challenge, like feeling tired, having a headache, or mild nausea. But now you don't have to sacrifice fun for fatigue. With a few thoughtful habits integrated into your routine, it's possible to party hard and still feel your best in the morning.

5 secrets to waking up fresh after a celebration

Can herbal supplements turn your cocktail nights into fresh starts? (Adobe)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Dr Pushpa Latha, General Manager, R&D, Himalaya Wellness Company, shares some easy and simple tips for you to celebrate life to the maximum and get up fresh the next day:

1. Prep your body like you prep your outfit

We often plan our looks for the evening, but prepping your body is just as important. Staying hydrated throughout the day, eating nourishing meals, and avoiding too much caffeine before heading out can create a solid foundation for how your body processes the night. Think of it as internal glam; your gut, liver, and skin will thank you the next day.

2. Go easy on post-party cravings

Late-night munchies are the sweetest distraction, but what you consume after having a drink can ruin or save your morning. Greasy takeout or spicy snacks may taste good, but they tend to cause bloating and stomach discomfort. Opt for light snacks, such as a banana with nut butter or a piece of whole-grain toast, which are digested more easily and can stabilise your body before sleep.

3. Skip the FOMO; leave on a high note

You don’t have to be the last one at the party to have had a great time. Leaving while your energy is still up rather than when you're running on fumes gives your body extra time to unwind, digest, and rest. It’s a small shift, but one that often results in a noticeably better morning-after experience.

4. Embrace herbal helpers

Your body does a lot behind the scenes to process everything you consume during a celebration. That’s where smart, nature-based support can make a difference. A herbal supplement like PartySmart, taken before or during your evening out, is designed to support the liver and help ease following-day fatigue, so you can wake up feeling clear-headed and ready to take on the day.

5. Recharge with a digital detox

Here's a little-known tip: avoid the post-party scroll. Midnight screen time not only impacts the quality of your sleep but also overstimulates your mind right when it needs to relax. Instead, opt for a soothing playlist, a warm shower, or even writing out the best bits of your night in a diary. This small shift can help you wake up feeling rejuvenated the next morning.

Today’s world is all about a lifestyle in which you don't have to give up what you love; it is about enjoying yourself in a smart, responsible way. Whether it be an intimate sundowner or a full-fledged cocktail night, knowing what your body needs before, during, and after fun makes all the difference. So, the next time you have your RSVP 'yes' to a night out, remember you do not have to sacrifice feeling great in the morning. Good habits allow you to enjoy any celebration twice: once while it happens and once when you wake up being yourself.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)