Can mango cause skin allergy? Rashes to pimples; how the fruit affects your skin

Mangoes have an incredible taste; no wonder during this time of the year we look for excuses and recipes to include them in our meals. Be it mango shake that can invigorate the senses or sweet-sour chutney that can brighten up any boring meal, mangoes with its versatility and flavour never fail to treat our taste buds. However, many mango lovers may experience a skin reaction while indulging in mangoes which can be mild as well as severe. (Also read: Mango shake or banana shake, which is better as per Ayurveda?)

Many people are allergic to urushiol oil which may have allergenic properties in the peel of the mango. (Pixabay)

Many people are allergic to urushiol oil which may have allergenic properties in the peel of the mango. It is a toxin which can cause blistering and rashes upon contact. While urushiol oil is naturally produced in the mango tree to protect its leaves from animals, its remnants may be left on mango peels which in turn can cause allergic reaction in people.

It is very normal to feel a tingling and slight itching sensation while enjoying mangoes while their peel is still on. This sensation is mild and often eases in a couple of seconds. However, in many people this could worsen and even cause tightening of airways and difficulty in breathing. However, eating mangoes after removing their peel reduces chances of such reaction.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics agrees that mangoes can sometimes cause a host of skin problems.

HOW MANGO AFFECTS YOUR SKIN

Dr Kapoor explains the skin woes that can give you a tough time after eating mangoes:

1. Skin rash

If you are allergic to mango, you may develop small blisters that can itch and ooze lasting for several days. In case of mild symptoms, a rash cream can help, but in severe cases, one should rush to medical expert or use an epinephrine auto-injector to control symptoms.

2. Mango pimples

If you get pimples around this time of the year, the culprit could be mango apart from humidity. Some people can get pus-filled boils on the face after eating mangoes. The boils can become a matter of concern over time and may steal one’s peace of mind. It could be due to phytic acid in mangoes which can generate heat in the body.

3. Breakouts and acne

The allergy-causing substance in mangoes can also lead to breakout and acne in some people. If you too experience such skin issues, you can try removing peel completely before eating.

4. Blisters

Are you aware? Mangoes can even lead to blisters that can become a matter of concern. Even though mango has many benefits for you it can sometimes make one prone to skin problems.

5. Contact dermatitis

Unfortunately, mango, the king of fruits that is mouthwatering raises the risk of contact dermatitis where the skin gets irritated and extremely itchy the moment the fruit comes into contact with the skin. Thus, one will be required to consult the doctor without any delay.

