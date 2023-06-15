Mango shake or banana shake, which is better as per Ayurveda?

Summer is the season of juices, shakes and smoothies as they are believed to cool our bodies, easy to digest and pack a nutritional punch. The many antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and other important nutrients can boost immunity and help one stay energetic throughout the day. No wonder mango, banana, berries, pomegranate, watermelon, all are much in demand as the temperatures rise as they can not only be enjoyed as a standalone snack but also consumed in various forms from pudding to smoothies. Mango shake, banana shake and other fruit shakes are quite popular among people and often find their place at the breakfast table. However, as per Ayurveda experts, one should be careful while mixing fruits with milk as many a time, they produce ama, the toxic by-products that can be root of many health problems. (Also read: Mango cheesecake to Aamras Puri; 5 irresistible mango recipes to try this summer) Milk should be combined only with purely sweet and ripe fruits(Pinterest, Freepik)

Mango shake vs banana shake: The healthy option

Not all fruits are suitable for consumption with milk and from Ayurveda perspective, only those fruits that are sweet in nature and are fully ripe are ideal for a recipe that has milk as an ingredient. Both mango and banana are sweet. So, is have banana shake healthy for us?

The answer is no as per Ayurveda as banana may be sweet, but its post digestive effect is sour which makes it unsuitable for consumption with milk. "Even though they are sweet, after they are ingested with milk, the post-digestive effect will be sour, so the two should not be combined," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya in her Instagram post.

This means that banana shakes must be consumed with care and in moderation. Read on to know if mango shake is healthy as per Ayurveda.

What about mango shake?

"A ripe sweet mango may be combined with milk," says Dr Savaliya. "A ripe mango mixed with milk calms vata and pitta, is tasty, nourishing, tonic, aphrodisiac and even improves complexion. It is sweet and cooling in nature," adds Dr Savaliya. This means that mango shake must be consumed without any worries but on advice of your health expert if suffering from any chronic condition.

Dr Savaliya also shared Ayurvedic recommendations when mixing fruits and milk:

Milk should be combined only with purely sweet and ripe fruits.

A ripe sweet mango may be combined with milk.

Avocado may be mixed with milk (this is creamy, buttery and a little bit astringent).

Dry fruits such as raisins, dates, and figs may be taken with milk.

Avoid mixing all berries (including strawberries) with milk. When we add berries to milk, the milk may not curdle right away – but it will curdle after our initial digestion.

