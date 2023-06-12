8 amazing smoothies for a tasty and nourishing breakfast

Quick and easy to make, smoothies in summer can be a great choice for a nourishing and delicious breakfast. Seasonal fruits are in abundance in summer and combined with the power of milk, smoothies can provide the right dose of nutrients at the start of the day. Having smoothies can also help boost your consumption of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, all the nutrient-dense foods that are tricky to accommodate in a single meal. In summer, smoothies with their high water content can help keep one hydrated and cool. High fibre content in smoothies also makes sure your digestive system remains in track. The versatile smoothies can be customised as per your taste preferences. You can experiment with different combinations of fruits, vegetables, yogurt, nut butter etc to create delicious and nutritious blends. (Also read: 4 refreshing iced tea recipes to beat the summer heat)

