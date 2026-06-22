Can men also get skin boosters? Facial aesthetics expert shares why demand is on the rise

The new male aesthetic concern is not beauty. It is visual fatigue — the tired, dull, or stressed look that does not match how a man feels, performs, or presents himself. For many men, the request is rarely, “Make me look different.” More often, it is, “Why do I look tired when I do not feel tired?” This shift reflects a larger change in male grooming. Men are becoming more open to aesthetic treatments, but they are usually seeking maintenance, not a makeover. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Reema Arora, facial aesthetics expert and founder of the Face Clinic, New Delhi, decodes the rise in skin boosters for men.

From hydration to rejuvenation, there is a rise in men choosing skin boosters. (Pexel)

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What are skin boosters?

Skin boosters are increasingly relevant in this space because they focus on skin quality rather than facial shape. They are injectable skin-quality treatments designed to improve hydration, texture, smoothness, and freshness, rather than to contour, volumise, or reshape the face.

Skin boosters are not about changing the face; they may help support hydration, texture, and overall skin quality, (Pexel)

Can men benefit from skin boosters?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Reema highlighted that male skin can be thicker and oilier, with visible pores, shaving-related irritation, dehydration, rough texture or dullness often worsened by pollution, sun exposure, stress, travel, late nights and screen-heavy lifestyles. With rising pollution and lifestyle stress, many men are noticing skin that looks tired or depleted even when they feel otherwise well. “In this context, skin boosters are not about changing the face; they may help support hydration, texture, and overall skin quality, helping the skin look healthier, calmer, and better supported when used as part of a doctor-led plan,” said Dr Reema. Why are more men turning towards skin boosters? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Reema highlighted that male skin can be thicker and oilier, with visible pores, shaving-related irritation, dehydration, rough texture or dullness often worsened by pollution, sun exposure, stress, travel, late nights and screen-heavy lifestyles. With rising pollution and lifestyle stress, many men are noticing skin that looks tired or depleted even when they feel otherwise well. “In this context, skin boosters are not about changing the face; they may help support hydration, texture, and overall skin quality, helping the skin look healthier, calmer, and better supported when used as part of a doctor-led plan,” said Dr Reema. Why are more men turning towards skin boosters? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The growing demand is also linked to professional visibility. Video calls, high-pressure work, travel, fitness, and client-facing roles have made men more aware of how fatigue shows on the face. Looking rested and well-maintained is increasingly seen as part of personal presentation, not vanity. “Male aesthetics is moving from vanity to maintenance. The goal is not to make the face look treated, but to improve skin quality while preserving identity,” explains Dr Reema. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The growing demand is also linked to professional visibility. Video calls, high-pressure work, travel, fitness, and client-facing roles have made men more aware of how fatigue shows on the face. Looking rested and well-maintained is increasingly seen as part of personal presentation, not vanity. “Male aesthetics is moving from vanity to maintenance. The goal is not to make the face look treated, but to improve skin quality while preserving identity,” explains Dr Reema. {{/usCountry}}

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Male aesthetics is moving from vanity to maintenance. The goal is not to make the face look treated, but to improve skin quality while preserving identity, (Pexel)

However, Dr Reema highlighted that a doctor-led assessment remains important because not every tired-looking face needs a skin booster. Sometimes the cause may be pigmentation, acne scarring, volume loss, under-eye hollowing, poor sleep, weight changes, or skin laxity. Skin boosters can improve hydration, texture, and skin fatigue, but they are not a substitute for treating deeper structural or medical concerns when those are the real issue. “For men, the best aesthetic result is often the one no one can identify. They simply look better rested, sharper, and more in control,” says Dr Reema.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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