Can obesity make your heart age faster? Cardiologist reveals why heart failure and strokes may occur at a younger age

Obesity is a consequence of a sedentary lifestyle and can be a precursor to several diseases and health complications. It also places additional stress on vital organs, forcing them to work harder and potentially affecting how efficiently they function. But did you know that obesity may also accelerate the ageing of your organs?



ALSO READ: Is childhood obesity inherited? Paediatrician reveals if genes really matter

Obesity can exert stress and make your heart overwork and age faster. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ageing is most commonly associated with visible signs such as greying hair and wrinkles. However, your organs can also age earlier than expected, and obesity may actually accelerate this process.

It might seem shocking, but to understand how obesity can cause the heart to age faster, a cardiologist explained this connection. Dr Anshul Kumar Jain, director, cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, shared a health advisory with HT Lifestyle for this context, urging people to recognise that obesity goes beyond weighing more than the recommended weight range. Beyond Body Mass Index's normal limit, it is actually a serious health hazard that can place continuous stress on vital organs of your body, particularly the heart.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Excess body fat places continuous stress on the cardiovascular system, forcing the heart to work harder every day. Over time, this persistent strain can accelerate the ageing of the heart, increasing the risk of heart disease, heart failure, and abnormal heart rhythms,” Dr Jain said. It also suggests that the heart-related diseases that you see in old age occur much sooner because of obesity. How does obesity age the heart? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Excess body fat places continuous stress on the cardiovascular system, forcing the heart to work harder every day. Over time, this persistent strain can accelerate the ageing of the heart, increasing the risk of heart disease, heart failure, and abnormal heart rhythms,” Dr Jain said. It also suggests that the heart-related diseases that you see in old age occur much sooner because of obesity. How does obesity age the heart? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

There is a chain reaction in which each step gradually accelerates the heart's ageing process. The cardiologist identified inflammation as a key factor, as it can significantly affect the cardiovascular system and contribute to long-term damage.

Describing the chain reaction, the cardiologist said, “One of the first consequences of obesity is reduced physical activity. Excess weight puts additional pressure on the joints, making exercise more difficult. As activity levels decline, weight gain often continues, leading to the accumulation of inflammatory body fat. This chronic inflammation damages blood vessels and contributes to the development of cardiovascular disease.”

What are the ways obesity can accelerate the heart's ageing process?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Arteries get narrowed when you are obese.

Now, let's closely look at this ageing process. Obesity affects your heart in multiple ways, which are also all interconnected. The cardiologist warned that they are all gradually changing how its blood vessels, muscles and electrical system function. According to the cardiologist, three changes place the heart under sustained pressure and may accelerate its ageing process over time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Jain outlined the ways obesity affects your heart:

1. Damage to blood vessels:

Inflammatory fat promotes the formation of fatty plaques inside the arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis.

These narrowed arteries restrict blood flow to vital organs and significantly increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

2. A constantly overworked heart:

A larger body requires a greater volume of blood to supply oxygen and nutrients to tissues.

The heart has to pump more blood with every beat, placing it under continuous stress.

Soon, the increased workload can cause the heart muscle to thicken and become stiff, reducing its ability to relax and fill efficiently.

Eventually, it may lead to a type of heart failure known as heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

3. Alter the heart's electrical system:

Obesity can also alter the heart's electrical system.

Stretching of the heart chambers, combined with ongoing inflammation, increases risks of abnormal heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation, which can raise the risk of stroke and other serious complications.

How to protect your heart?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since obesity is associated with multiple risks, including abnormal heart rhythms, heart failure, and strokes, it should be treated as a serious health problem rather than merely a weight-related issue. However, the cardiologist also shared some good news: even modest weight loss can improve heart function and reduce cardiovascular risk.

“A balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and timely medical care for conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol can help slow heart ageing and support long-term cardiovascular health," the cardiologist outlined the essentials that help you combat obesity.

The takeaway is healthy weight is one of the most effective ways to keep your heart younger, stronger, and healthier for years to come.

About the doctor

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Anshul Kumar Jain has over 30 years of experience as an interventional cardiologist. He has completed prestigious fellowships in Interventional Cardiology from Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York (USA) and The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne (Australia). His specialisations include complex coronary interventions, angioplasty, stenting, structural heart disease management, and advanced cardiac procedures.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.