Can these everyday habits lead to a collapsed spine? Expert shares posture-changing tools to reduce slipped disc risk

Not all postures are good for your spine. People who sit a lot are especially at risk of a slipped disc due to poor sitting, standing, or walking habits. Our spine has natural curves that help balance weight and absorb shock. Each vertebra has soft, gel-like discs that act as shock absorbers. Bad posture puts uneven pressure on these discs, which can weaken them. In some cases, they can push out or break open, leading to what we call a slipped disc.

What are the worst habits for your back?

What is the best treatment for a collapsed disc? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Common habits that can hurt your spine:

Slouching while sitting, hunching over a desk, or leaning forward puts too much pressure on the lower back. This can harm the lumbar discs, especially in the lower back. Looking down at phones or laptops can misalign your spine and put extra stress on your neck and upper back. Standing for long periods and leaning on one leg puts extra strain on your lower back. Lifting improperly, like bending forward at the waist instead of squatting with your knees, puts too much pressure on your spinal discs. This excessive load can lead to herniation.

How do you confirm if you have a slipped disc?

Poor posture may not cause pain right away, but a slipped disc can lead to:

Sharp pain in the lower back or neck. Pain that spreads to your arms or legs is common, especially with a slipped disc in the lower back (lumbar). Tingling or numb feelings Muscle weakness It is hard to bend, sit, or walk for a long time.

Can you correct years of bad posture?

Dr Siddharth M. Shah, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, shares 7 tools and posture changes that can reduce the risk of getting a slipped disc:

Sit smart: Sit in an ergonomic chair with lumbar support. Keep your feet flat on the floor and don't cross your legs. Make sure your screen is at eye level. Make your core muscles stronger: A strong core helps reduce strain on your spine. Gentle yoga on a mat, Pilates with a Pilates reformer, and exercises guided by a physiotherapist can improve your stability. Lift properly: Bend your knees. Keep the object close to your body, and avoid bending at your waist. Take breaks often: Stand, stretch, or walk every 30 to 40 minutes if you sit for a long time. Your sleep position is important: Select a medium-firm mattress and sleep on your side. Place a pillow between your knees to keep your spine aligned. Fix forward head posture: Keep your screen at eye level. Practice chin-tuck exercises to improve your neck alignment. Get medical help when you need it: If you have ongoing pain, you may need physiotherapy, medication, or, in rare cases, surgery.

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This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)