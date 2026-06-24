Can vitiligo spread? Dermatologist explain what really causes new white patches to appear

Medical authorities have been insistent on this vital point, and it should be kept constantly in the public mind. There is a wide myth that vitiligo is triggered by diets, infections or unhygienic conditions. There is a lot of misinformation that eating certain foods, having an infection, or an unhygienic condition causes vitiligo. There is no scientific evidence that any diet can keep or cure vitiligo.

“Vitiligo is not a contagious or infectious disease . It cannot be spread by touching someone, sharing food, using the same towel or having any other kind of physical contact,” said Dr Vishalakshi. She highlighted that the disease is not associated with bacteria, viruses or parasites, which further confirms it is not infectious.

Vitiligo is an autoimmune skin disorder that causes loss of pigment, and is one of the most socially stigmatised and misunderstood medical disorders in our society.

For thousands of people all over India, an unexpected appearance of pale or white patches on their skin is more than just a physical concern; it leads to anxiety about whether the condition will spread or worsen or if it can be transmitted to others. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vishalakshi Viswanath,consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, reveals the hidden triggers behind new white patches.

Vitiligo can develop at any age, but it can commonly occur before 30 years of age. Vitiligo can develop in childhood or adolescence. There is a higher risk of progression in people with a family history of vitiligo and other autoimmune disorders.

In the case of vitiligo, the melanocytes, which make melanin, the pigment that colours skin, hair and eyes, get destroyed. Without melanocytes or when they are damaged, the skin turns white. The destruction is thought to be autoimmune, where immune system cells attack healthy cells. The cause of this immune reaction is not fully known, but it may be a result of a combination of genes and environment. Some may inherit a predisposition to develop vitiligo from family members, while some may develop the disorder without any family history.

Dr Vishalakshi highlighted that vitiligo can be localised or generalised. The course of the disease is unpredictable in each individual, with some having stable patches for many years and others having a progressive spread. In stable vitiligo, the disease remains localised to a particular area of the body, and the patches do not increase or spread to other sites. In progressive vitiligo, the white patches may grow larger over time or new patches may appear in other parts of the body. If triggered by stress, skin trauma or sunburn, it can speed up the process, but there is no risk to other people.