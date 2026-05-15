Can your eyes bleed during pregnancy? Doctor explains 3 strange vision changes expecting mothers see

Pregnancy is a monumental milestone in any woman's life. It is also revered as something ‘magical.’ But the real experience the expecting mother goes through is far from a simple or one-dimensional, walk in the park experience. Some of the pregnancy side effects can be unusual, dramatic, disturbing and physically overwhelming, even downright abrupt and atypical, from teeth falling out to visible facial changes.ALSO READ: Swollen feet during pregnancy? US doctor explains why it happens and shares ways to ease discomfort

Know about the alarming side effects of pregnancy.(Picture credit: Freepik)

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Today let's zero in on the vision changes that expecting mother might experience, with one of them sounding straight out of a body horror subgenre from horror or sci-fi. While there is no need to panic, as there is always a medical explanation behind these unusual side effects, it is still important to have a well-rounded understanding of pregnancy rather than dismissing every symptom as ‘normal.' When every unusual symptom is brushed under the carpet in the guise of ‘mysterious wonders’ of pregnancy, expecting mothers can end up feeling less supported and less understood throughout the journey.

Can your eyes bleed in pregnancy? To understand this peculiar side effect, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Mounika Bolisetty, cataract and vitreo retina specialist at NIO Super Specialty Hospital, Pune, who acknowledged that the retina can bleed in certain pregnancy-related complications. We also explored 2 other visual changes an expecting mother may experience during her pregnancy.

Why do eyes bleed in pregnancy?

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{{^usCountry}} “Sudden increase in the blood pressure can cause bleeding in the retina or at times cause fluid collection in the retina like macular edema," the doctor explained what is the medical reason behind this weird side effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sudden increase in the blood pressure can cause bleeding in the retina or at times cause fluid collection in the retina like macular edema," the doctor explained what is the medical reason behind this weird side effect. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, during pregnancy, certain physiological changes can lead to conditions that affect the blood vessels in the retina, and the doctor observed that pregnancy-related complications may also have a severe impact on eye health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, during pregnancy, certain physiological changes can lead to conditions that affect the blood vessels in the retina, and the doctor observed that pregnancy-related complications may also have a severe impact on eye health. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Conditions like pregnancy-induced hypertension or preeclampsia or eclampsia can affect blood vessels in the retina,” she mentioned which conditions may affect retina's blood vessels. Can pregnancy worsen your pre-existing eye conditions? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Conditions like pregnancy-induced hypertension or preeclampsia or eclampsia can affect blood vessels in the retina,” she mentioned which conditions may affect retina's blood vessels. Can pregnancy worsen your pre-existing eye conditions? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most of the time, the narrative around pregnancy focuses on the new changes it causes in the body. But what about pre-existing health conditions? A human body may have certain ailments. What does pregnancy do to those? It turns out that the major hormonal and metabolic changes during pregnancy can adversely affect them too, worsening the condition! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most of the time, the narrative around pregnancy focuses on the new changes it causes in the body. But what about pre-existing health conditions? A human body may have certain ailments. What does pregnancy do to those? It turns out that the major hormonal and metabolic changes during pregnancy can adversely affect them too, worsening the condition! {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Mounika described which eye-conditions are expected to worsen, “The preexisting eye conditions like hypertensive retinopathy and diabetic retinopathy can also worsen during the course of pregnancy. Additionally, a higher cortisol levels during the various stages of pregnancy along with vascular changes affect the retina resulting in a fluid accumulation in the retinal layers, a condition called CSR (Central Serous Retinopathy).”

What are the other ‘normal’ weird vision related changes?

Light sensitivity is common if you suffer from dry eyes. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Let's quickly go through some of the other vision-related changes, albeit less intense and may even seem normal, but still disorienting for maternal health nonetheless. Dr Mounika outlined the following side effects:

1. Dry eyes

Common symptom in pregnancy.

Due to reduced tear production.

Because of dry eyes, one may also experience redness, sensitivity to light or gritty sensation.

2. Temporary changes in eye power

Temporary refractive changes occur.

This happens because of hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy causes fluid retention in the cornea.

In simple words, you may need to get a new pair of glasses.

Should you change eye glasses if power fluctuate?

Now that you are aware that changes in the cornea during pregnancy may also lead to refractive changes in your vision. Should you get a new pair of glasses?

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Resolving this doubt, the doctor said, "Avoid changing glasses prescription unless vision is significantly affected as these changes are not permanent, using lubricating eye drops to reduce discomfort and to get relief from symptoms such as redness or pricking sensation."

If not glasses, the other obvious instinct may be to switch to contact lenses, but the doctor did not consider that to be a good idea. Adhere to the previous advice, which is lubricating eye drops.

When should you see a doctor?

“If the expecting mother is experiencing sudden blurred vision, seeing spots or flashing lights or partial loss of vision immediate referral to an ophthalmologist is a must," Dr Mounika advised.

In the end, it is high time that all pregnancy side effects, even the strange ones, are approached through a clinical and medical lens first. While fatigue and weight gain primarily remain as the common signs, and are widely known, the doctor also agreed, that very few are aware of vision-related changes. This makes them believe that such symptoms exist in isolation, rather than interconnected with pregnancy.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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