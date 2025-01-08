Can't sleep at night? Study names two popular work habits that might be the culprit

Sleep is known as the bedrock of health as a good night’s sleep is very important for the entire physical and mental wellbeing. Compromising on it can pave the way to major health concerns. A study published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology and led by University of South Florida psychologist Claire Smith pointed out certain work habits that affect sleep. It is important to understand them and rectify them to get a peaceful sleep. Restless and up at night? Fixing your work behaviour might help. (Shutterstoke)

Red flag work habits for sleep

Avoid these work habits for better sleep.(File Photo)

The study narrowed down to two main work habits that develop that lead to the likelihood of developing insomnia-like symptoms like trouble falling asleep, waking up during the night, and feeling tired or groggy throughout the day. These are the troublesome work habits to look out for:

Sedentary working

Working at a desk and sitting with no movement for long periods makes one more likely to develop insomnia and struggle with sleep. The study showed that sedentary workers are 37% more likely to experience insomnia-like symptoms than those who keep themselves active at work with frequent movement.

Working odd hours

Often work necessitates working at odd hours or non-traditional times like night shifts and other regular hours. The study says that these employees will try to ‘catch up’ on their sleep on weekends to compensate for the lost sleep. This involves napping or sleeping longer the entire weekend to recover from the sleep deprivation.

As per Claire Smith, healthy sleep is not merely some number of hours of sleep. She said, “Healthy sleep involves more than just getting your eight hours. It’s also falling asleep easily, sleeping through the night and having a consistent sleep schedule. Companies should be aware of the specific sleep risks of their workforce to improve detection and intervention."

Solutions

Addressing these concerns, Claire Smith and her study recommended getting adequate movement during work to avoid being completely sedentary. Along with that, one should also avoid checking up on work after hours. There should be a boundary. These types of healthy habits can safeguard against poor sleep troubles well into the next decade.

The onus is not completely on the employees, as the study urged employers to change the design of work in ways that won’t affect sleep. Good sleep is essential for productivity, propelling better output at work.

She said, “This is particularly important for both employers and employees, since research shows that poor sleep health is known to impact productivity, well-being, and overall health.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

