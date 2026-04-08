Capable women who feel guilty for taking break? Psychotherapist warns why ‘high functioning script’ traps them in hustle

Strong, capable women are looked up to, shaped into the glass-ceiling breakers and trailblazers of tomorrow, inspiring pride and representation regarding what women can achieve. But in celebrating this, there's an oversight quietly lurking beneath the hustle.ALSO READ: Psychologist explains why micro-conflicts lead to breakdown of marriages in India; shares ways to deal with them better

Women who have learned this script often feel stressed, but can't say no.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sometimes, capability and work value become closely tied to who you are, instead of remaining what you do. It may seem similar to burnout, but it is something more nuanced and complicated. There exists a kind of ‘script’ that showcases a behavioural pattern in women, where slowing down can trigger discomfort or even guilt. They cannot say no without feeling guilty.

This pattern is called the ‘high-functioning woman script.’

We asked psychotherapist Ragini Rao, co-founder of InfinumGrowth, to explain what a high-functioning woman script is and why and how it needs to be unlearned for improved personal growth.

What is a high-functioning script in women?

When competence transitions from being a skill to a part of identity, then self-worth gets adversely affected and is closely tied to productivity. This means that if they are productive, they view themselves as worthy; if not, then self-esteem plummets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “In my work as a psychotherapist and trainer, I’m noticing a recurring pattern among many high-achieving women,” the psychotherapist noted, implying that this is alarmingly common.“ I call it ‘The High-Functioning Woman Script’, a learned role where competence becomes identity, rest carries guilt, and asking for support can feel like failure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In my work as a psychotherapist and trainer, I’m noticing a recurring pattern among many high-achieving women,” the psychotherapist noted, implying that this is alarmingly common.“ I call it ‘The High-Functioning Woman Script’, a learned role where competence becomes identity, rest carries guilt, and asking for support can feel like failure.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} It suggests how rest feels psychologically challenging, as it feels undeserved, reinforcing them to value working and serving as they are associated with them being ‘strong’ and ‘reliable’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It suggests how rest feels psychologically challenging, as it feels undeserved, reinforcing them to value working and serving as they are associated with them being ‘strong’ and ‘reliable’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ragini described this script as an unconscious life plan shaped by the messages and rewards we receive while growing up, with the High-functioning Woman Script being one such pattern. It also highlights how women are often praised for being ‘strong’ and ‘reliable’ without recognising the hidden strain beneath. Soon, this praise gets internalised, as a form of conditioning, shaping their personality, where being responsible and dependable turns into a lifelong behavioural ‘script’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ragini described this script as an unconscious life plan shaped by the messages and rewards we receive while growing up, with the High-functioning Woman Script being one such pattern. It also highlights how women are often praised for being ‘strong’ and ‘reliable’ without recognising the hidden strain beneath. Soon, this praise gets internalised, as a form of conditioning, shaping their personality, where being responsible and dependable turns into a lifelong behavioural ‘script’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Women following this script feel the pressure but still serve and show up for everything, being the responsible one.

“Women living inside this script often carry an internal rule: I must hold everything together,” Ragini described this type of woman's internal monologue, as she continues to push, despite the emotional stress. It also comes with regular self-sacrifice.

So what do they become for everyone else? Ragini described that they become the dependable one and the planner, fixer, and person everyone relies on. But her mental health bears the brunt. This competence, for which she is praised, internally puts pressure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This pattern is often seen in women, who, according to the psychotherapist, were the mature child, the responsible one, the helper, the one everyone could rely on.

It also suggests the deep-seated need to always meet expectations, often steamrolling one's own desires, and to take on new responsibilities. Despite this, setting boundaries can be difficult, and these women may feel guilty if they are not productive or if they do not fulfil the role of the reliable one.

How to stop over-functioning?

In this script women women tend to overfunction. The psychotherapist suggested these tips to overcome this learned script:

Separate identity from competence: Competence is something one has, not what they are. When identity is separate from performance, rest stops feeling like failure and becomes a choice.

Competence is something one has, not what they are. When identity is separate from performance, rest stops feeling like failure and becomes a choice. Notice guilt without obeying it: Guilt occurs when this script is interrupted; treat it as information, not instruction.

Guilt occurs when this script is interrupted; treat it as information, not instruction. Choose consciously: Move from automatic over-functioning to intentional choice. Rest, delegate, or ask for support.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON