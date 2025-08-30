Cardiac surgeon reveals risks of sudden cardiac death: From unexplained fatigue to shortness of breath

Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD) can be a shocking experience for many people. In the recent past, many young, athletic and seemingly fit individuals suddenly collapsed and died. This heartbreaking reality can occur without any warning, leaving family, friends, and teammates in distress. According to recent studies, including reports from Clinical Epidemiology and Global Health, India alone faces approximately 4.5 million cases of SCD each year, with many instances tragically occurring in individuals under the age of 35. This alarming trend underscores the importance of raising awareness and understanding this phenomenon. A sudden cardiac arrest is the result of the defective electrical activity of the heart. Patients may have little or no warning, and the disorder usually causes instantaneous death. (Adobe Stock)

What is sudden cardiac death?

Sudden Cardiac Death refers to an unexpected death that occurs within an hour of the onset of symptoms due to an abrupt cessation of heart function. It can affect individuals who seem perfectly healthy and active, making it all the more terrifying. Understanding the causes of SCD is essential for effective prevention, as stated in Johns Hopkins Medicine.

What is the most common cause of sudden cardiac death?

Young people, especially athletes, are often at risk due to undiagnosed heart conditions that can remain hidden until triggered by factors like intense physical activity, stress, or illness, as per the Asian Journal of Sports Medicine.

Here are some of the common conditions responsible for SCD:

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM): This genetic condition causes the heart muscle to thicken, making it more difficult for the heart to pump blood efficiently. HCM is one of the primary causes of SCD in young athletes.

Congenital coronary anomalies: "These are structural defects in the coronary arteries that can significantly hinder blood flow to the heart, which can lead to catastrophic consequences", Dr Aditya Kumar Singh, Minimally Invasive Heart Surgeon, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, tells Health Shots.

Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC) is a rare disorder that affects the heart's rhythm and can lead to sudden disruptions in heart function.

is a rare disorder that affects the heart's rhythm and can lead to sudden disruptions in heart function. Electrical disorders: Conditions such as Long QT Syndrome, Brugada Syndrome, and Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome can result in irregular heart rhythms, leading to fainting spells or even SCD in severe cases.

What are the symptoms of sudden cardiac death?

While SCD can happen unexpectedly, being aware of specific warning signs can provide critical moments for intervention. The cardiothoracic surgeon shares some symptoms to keep an eye on:

Shortness of breath: If you're finding it hard to breathe, especially during minimal physical activity, it could be a signal.

Chest pain or discomfort: Never ignore severe chest discomfort, as it may be a sign of a more serious underlying heart problem.

Dizziness or blackouts: Experiencing these symptoms during exertion can be a significant warning sign.

Unexplained fatigue: If you feel exhausted without a clear explanation, it's essential to consult a healthcare provider.

Heart palpitations: A racing heart or skipped beats can signal cardiac issues that need attention.

How can you prevent sudden cardiac death?

Preventing SCD is a collective effort that combines awareness, education, and proactive health management. Here are some actionable steps that can help make a difference:

Routine cardiac screening: Regular check-ups are important for identifying potential heart issues. A simple ECG can reveal potential concerns before they become more severe.

"Educating athletes, coaches, and parents about the warning signs associated with heart conditions empowers individuals to seek help more promptly", says Heart Surgeon.

Training in CPR and AED usage: Being prepared to act during an emergency can save lives. Training in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are essential skills that significantly increase the chances of survival following a cardiac incident, as per the American Heart Association.

Caution for those with family history: If you have a family history of heart disease or SCD, it's vital to be vigilant and consult a healthcare professional about tailored strategies for monitoring heart health.

Is there any warning before sudden cardiac death?

Early detection of heart problems is not only beneficial but also life-saving. If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above or have an inherent risk, do not hesitate to speak with a healthcare professional. They can provide a thorough evaluation and guide you based on your individual health profile.