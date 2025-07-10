Cardiologist calls ghee 'gift of our ancestors to the world', shares health benefits

Ghee has been used for centuries in Indian cooking, and has even caught attention in the health and wellness space. But what is so special about ghee, and what are the benefits? According to cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra, incorporating ghee into your diet can be beneficial, especially when used in traditional cooking methods. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets Ghee holds significant cultural and culinary importance in Indian tradition, and its benefits align well with Indian cuisine and dietary habits, as per a doctor. (Pexels)

‘It’s time we embrace this golden elixir’

In an August 2024 Instagram post, he explained why ghee is 'the big daddy of oils'. Dr Chopra said, “Ghee is deeply embedded in our DNA. It enhances digestion, boosts immunity and provides essential fatty acids and vitamins like A, D, E, and K. Ghee also has a high smoke point, making it ideal for cooking at high temperatures without breaking down into harmful compounds.”

He added, “Ghee, is truly the gift of our ancestors to the world. Rich in nutrients and packed with benefits, it’s time we embrace this golden elixir in our kitchens and lives. Make sure (you use) A2 ghee which is derived from organic A2 cow milk. And definitely make doubly sure to do your research to ensure that the cows are treated ethically. Cows raised via unethical practices such as animal mistreatment or hormonal injections to over produce will create products of the same kind. Be nice.”

More information on ghee's benefits

“Desi ghee is considered as one of the best immunity boosters in Indian society. It is beneficial for our eyesight, digestive system and even strengthens bones. Desi ghee also promotes healthy skin and hair. It is a great antibiotic and helps during cold and cough. It is also used on wounds to speed up healing. During pregnancy, desi ghee provides nourishment to both the mother and the child as they need more nutrients,” Priyanka Rohtagi, chief clinical nutritionist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said in an 2019 interview.

“Ghee primarily contains saturated fatty acids and is rich in vitamins A, E and K2. It is also rich in Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) and Butyrate, both of which have powerful health benefits. A normal adult can consume 1-2 table spoons of ghee per day. Apart from that, this quantity can be slightly changed depending upon the quantity of work out one is doing,” Dr BL Agarwal, associate director, cardiology at Jaypee Hospital in Noida had added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.