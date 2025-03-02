Is ghee 'safest food to have'? Start using ghee over oil for this reason, according to doctor

Ghee has been used for centuries in Indian cooking and Ayurvedic medicine and adds a distinct flavour to dishes. But is ghee really healthy? In a recent episode of the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, Dr Tarang Krishna, a cancer specialist, shared that ghee is actually better than oil as he asked people to add ghee to their diet. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets: 'I only consume raw foods until 6 pm' Ayurveda has traditionally considered ghee to be the healthiest source of edible fat. (Shutterstock)

What's so special about ghee?

Dr Tarang Krishna said, “Ghee is very, very good and important. At my home, we use ghee in all foods, only ghee. When it comes to oils, the best is ghee. The oil industry started the whole anti-ghee campaign, claiming it makes you fat and increases your lipid profile and triglycerides.”

He added, “These (lipid profile and triglycerides) increase when you reuse oil. Oil should only be used once in cooking. Ghee is the only one that does not break even at a high boiling point. Ghee is the most comfortable and safest food to have. If you add a spoon of ghee to your food, nothing will ever happen to you.”

What does Ayurveda say about ghee?

Ayurveda has traditionally considered ghee to be the healthiest source of edible fat, with many beneficial properties. According to Ayurveda, ghee promotes longevity and protects the body from various diseases, as per a 2010 study about the effects of ghee that was published in National Library of Medicine.

The study said that ghee increases the digestive fire (agni) and improves absorption and assimilation. It nourishes ojas, the subtle essence of all the body's tissues (dhatus). It improves memory and strengthens the brain and nervous system. It lubricates the connective tissues, thereby rendering the body more flexible. Ghee is heavily utilised in Ayurveda for numerous medical applications, including the treatment of allergy, skin, and respiratory diseases. Many Ayurvedic preparations are made by cooking herbs into ghee.

Drink ghee with warm water on empty stomach

Ayurveda encourages adding clarified butter to water that you consume on empty stomach. According to an Ayurvedi doctor, a teaspoon of ghee on an empty stomach offers many health benefits.

“Those with vata imbalance will experience symptoms like dry rough skin, dry rough frizzy hair, dry colon which leads to constipation, incomplete evacuation of waste and digestive health issues. Vata prakriti folks or those experiencing these symptoms can consume 200ml warm water with 1 tsp ghee (clarified butter) on an empty stomach,” Dr Dimple Jangda, Ayurvedic coach and gut specialist said in a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle.

If you have specific dietary needs or restrictions, consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.