Cardiologist explains why ‘normal’ stress test does not mean arteries are clean, shares 5 symptoms to look out for

A heart attack is a common but serious health condition that takes place when the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. This is primarily caused by the buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances in the coronary arteries, known as plaque.

The risk of heart attack remains even if one does well on a stress test. (Pexel)

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Sometimes, to gauge the risk of a heart attack, medical professionals suggest a stress test. It is designed to determine how well the heart responds during times when it's working its hardest. While a “normal” stress test result is reassuring, it does not guarantee that there is zero risk of a heart attack.

Taking to Instagram on May 23, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a US-based cardiologist specialising in heart failure and transplantation, explained what a stress test actually looks for, what its limitations are, and what other symptoms one should watch out for if they are concerned about heart health.

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{{^usCountry}} What does a stress test actually look for? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does a stress test actually look for? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Yaranov, a stress test shows how the blood flows to the heart, and not what the arteries actually look like. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Yaranov, a stress test shows how the blood flows to the heart, and not what the arteries actually look like. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If the flow of blood to the heart is reduced during stress, it is considered to be the result of the artery becoming significantly narrowed as a result of plaque buildup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the flow of blood to the heart is reduced during stress, it is considered to be the result of the artery becoming significantly narrowed as a result of plaque buildup. {{/usCountry}}

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The dangerous types of plaques often include soft plaque, inflamed plaque, non-obstructive plaque, and those plaques that are hidden before rupture.

“Many heart attacks happen from plaques that were never severely blocking flow,” noted Dr Yaranov.

What stays hidden from a stress test

There are three major things that cannot be detected by a stress test that significantly influence the risk of a heart attack, shared Dr Yaranov. They are as follows.

Stress test does not look directly at the plaque Stress test does not rule out atherosclerosis Stress test cannot reliably detect soft, non-obstructive plaque

The flow of blood through the artery can appear normal when the plaque is not in the way and hidden in the walls of the blood vessel, cautioned the cardiologist.

Symptoms to look out for ahead of a heart attack

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While a “normal” stress test report is reassuring, it does not assure complete immunity from a heart attack, noted Dr Yaranov. As such, there are other symptoms that one should look out for to get early warnings. These include:

Chest discomfort

Shortness of breath

Exercise intolerance

Strong family history

Metabolic disease

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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