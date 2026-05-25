Cardiologist reveals the real cause of heart attacks that most people overlook and it’s not just ‘bad cholesterol’

Heart attacks are often blamed entirely on cholesterol or clogged arteries, but the story is far more complicated. Everyday habits, chronic stress, inflammation, poor sleep, and even emotional health can quietly impact heart function over time. Dr Jack Wolfson, a cardiologist with 16 years of experience, shared in his May 24 Instagram post what he believes is the real cause behind many heart attacks and why people need to look beyond common myths. (Also read: Want to control blood pressure naturally? Heart surgeon shares the first steps you should know )

Connection between gut health and heart attacks

Poor gut health linked to heart attacks, says cardiologist Dr. Jack Wolfson. (Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“For decades, we’ve been told cholesterol is the main cause of heart attacks. But what if the problem actually starts much earlier, in the gut?” said Dr Wolfson in his post, where he spoke about the often-overlooked link between gut health and cardiovascular disease.

“Most cardiologists believe that cholesterol is what causes heart attacks, but it’s not. It all really starts in the gut,” he explained. Dr Wolfson added that the relationship between the gut and the heart is rarely discussed in traditional medical education, despite the body functioning as one interconnected system.

How inflammation and lifestyle habits affect heart

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to him, many heart attacks do not occur suddenly but are the result of years of chronic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction silently building up beneath the surface. One of the biggest triggers behind this inflammation, he says, is poor gut health and an unhealthy gut microbiome. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, many heart attacks do not occur suddenly but are the result of years of chronic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction silently building up beneath the surface. One of the biggest triggers behind this inflammation, he says, is poor gut health and an unhealthy gut microbiome. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “When the gut is unhealthy, inflammation rises, and that inflammation can affect the arteries, blood sugar, hormones, and overall cardiovascular health,” he noted. He further explained that environmental toxins, pollutants, chemicals, processed foods, chronic stress, lack of sleep, and poor lifestyle habits can negatively impact gut bacteria and weaken overall health over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the gut is unhealthy, inflammation rises, and that inflammation can affect the arteries, blood sugar, hormones, and overall cardiovascular health,” he noted. He further explained that environmental toxins, pollutants, chemicals, processed foods, chronic stress, lack of sleep, and poor lifestyle habits can negatively impact gut bacteria and weaken overall health over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Wolfson emphasised that improving heart health is not only about lowering cholesterol levels but also about creating a healthier internal environment inside the body. “It’s about fixing the environment inside the body that damages arteries in the first place. Your heart and your gut are more connected than you think,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Wolfson emphasised that improving heart health is not only about lowering cholesterol levels but also about creating a healthier internal environment inside the body. “It’s about fixing the environment inside the body that damages arteries in the first place. Your heart and your gut are more connected than you think,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON