Cardiologist warns against crash diets for post-Diwali detox, lists 5 heart health tips: From eating 3 meals to good fats

Celebrating with snacks, sweets, and elaborate feasts is part of the festival season, from kaju katli and gulab jamun to exquisite lunch spreads. But once the celebrations wind down, you feel guilt-ridden and look for a quick fix, turning to detox diets, skipping meals, and drinking only juices as a way to undo days of gluttonous indulgence. But is this the right way to go about it?

ALSO READ: Protecting heart health: Cardiac surgeon reveals which morning habits to avoid, from high-salt breakfast to smoking with tea

Dr Sunil Kumar Mandal, senior consultant interventional cardiologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, discussed post-Diwali detox diets and alternatives to crash diets. The guilt that follows festive indulgence can push people towards drastic changes in their eating habits. Dr Mandal noted that this is a familiar pattern at his clinic after Diwali.

“Every year, the week after Diwali creates a predictable flow of patients to my clinic. People who have spent several days eating too many sweets, consuming too many fried foods, and staying up too late come in full of regrets. They usually plan to do some kind of ‘detox’ and suggest things like drinking lots of juice, eating almost nothing, or even some detox tea recommended by a friend," he said.

It is natural to worry about whether festive bingeing can affect your heart. According to the cardiologist, your heart does not need a detox. Dr Mandal recommended shifting the focus from restrictive diets to balanced meals, regular physical activity, and adequate sleep.

Why crash diets backfire Crash diets come with promises of cleansing and detoxing. But the cardiologist cautioned that such approaches can be harmful. He noted that the body already carries out its own detoxification processes, with the liver and kidneys working to remove waste and harmful substances. The cardiologist described these cleanses as redundant.

Sharing the consequences of a detox diet, Dr Mandal elaborated, “Extreme dietary restrictions like skipping meals or going on juice diets cause rapid changes in your blood pressure and blood sugar. Additionally, using detox products can quickly reduce your body’s sodium and potassium levels. This is extremely dangerous, as these elements are crucial to maintain the regular beating of your heart.”

He especially warned people with pre-existing conditions like heart disease, diabetes or hypertension, particularly people taking medications; this can be extremely life-threatening.