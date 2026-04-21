Cardiologist warns ‘healthy lifestyle’ is not protecting us the way we think; pushes for focus on rest and metabolism

A “healthy lifestyle” is an umbrella term that encompasses all aspects of everyday living. While people commonly focus only on exercise and diet, the other small habits have a much larger role to play. Taking to Instagram on April 19, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, highlighted three ways in which people often miss the mark while attempting to follow a healthy lifestyle.

When it comes to staying healthy, small daily habits go a long way.(Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Neurologist explains how devouring jalebis left 33-year-old man paralysed; shares diagnostic case study

1. Not prioritising rest and recovery

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When one thinks of health and fitness, they often start pushing themselves physically to get in better shape without making sure that the body gets sufficient time to rest and repair. And it is not just the body that needs to rejuvenate, but also the mind. The increasing stress that modern society puts on an individual directly affects their overall health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When one thinks of health and fitness, they often start pushing themselves physically to get in better shape without making sure that the body gets sufficient time to rest and repair. And it is not just the body that needs to rejuvenate, but also the mind. The increasing stress that modern society puts on an individual directly affects their overall health. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} As Dr Bhojraj explained, “Your ‘healthy lifestyle’ isn’t protecting you the way you think it is. I’ve opened arteries on runners, lifters, high performers, ‘clean eaters.’ They track steps, but not sleep. They avoid sugar but live stressed out of their mind. Heart disease doesn’t care about your identity as a ‘healthy person.’ It cares about your biology.” 2. Not focusing on metabolism {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Dr Bhojraj explained, “Your ‘healthy lifestyle’ isn’t protecting you the way you think it is. I’ve opened arteries on runners, lifters, high performers, ‘clean eaters.’ They track steps, but not sleep. They avoid sugar but live stressed out of their mind. Heart disease doesn’t care about your identity as a ‘healthy person.’ It cares about your biology.” 2. Not focusing on metabolism {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

People often worry about cholesterol levels without taking into account their metabolism as a whole. According to Dr Bhojraj, this is a major miss as taking only cholesterol into account will not fix metabolic issues, such as inflammation or insulin resistance.

In his words, “(Staying healthy) is not a cholesterol problem for most of you. It’s metabolic. I can tweak your LDL all day, but it doesn’t fix insulin resistance. Or inflammation. Or the fact that your system’s been off for a decade.”

3. Blindly trusting wellness industries

According to the cardiologist, the wellness industry is more focused on selling comfort rather than providing individuals with inputs that will actually help them stay healthy. It is not motivation that one needs, just proper guidance that ensures that they stay on their fitness journey.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“That nightly glass of wine? Not helping your heart. Those weekend warrior workouts? Not undoing a week of being sedentary. Those ‘normal’ bloodwork results? Not as normal as you think,” cautioned Dr Bhojraj, as he pushed for adopting more regular healthy habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON