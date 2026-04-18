Why do men sleep faster than women? Sleep doctor reveals why wives sleep worse than their husbands

As a woman, have you noticed how you are still talking about your day, only to turn and find your husband already snoring? It is not that he is uninterested in what you have to say, and it is not your fault either that you can't drift off that easily. Science suggests that women are biologically predisposed to sleep worse than men, for a variety of reasons. Women tend to have lighter sleep than men. (Pexels)

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Dr Christopher J Allen, a physician in sleep medicine and pediatric neurology with 20 years of experience in the medical field, shared the real reasons why women's sleep cycles may be affected in an April 18 Instagram post.

From hormonal changes to mental load, women face unique challenges that make restful sleep harder to achieve.

Let's go through all of the reasons one by one.

1. Hormones A woman's hormonal system is far more complex, with multiple changes occurring in the body regularly, many of which come with noticeable side effects. This also impacts sleep adversely. The sleep doctor labelled hormonal changes as the ‘biggest’ reason, explaining that, unlike men, whose sleep hormones remain relatively stable, women's hormones, particularly estrogen and progesterone, rise and fall with every cycle. Both play a key role in regulating the sleep cycle and determining how deep or light the sleep is. He further explained what happens before a period and during menopause: "When progesterone drops before your period, your sleep gets lighter and you wake up more. And when estrogen drops during perimenopause, your sleep fragments completely.”