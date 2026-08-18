The intake of raisins soaked overnight in water first thing in the morning has become a well-known trick used to get ready for the day. It is one that is frequently touted for weight loss, glucose, detoxification, better digestion, and glowing skin. Although raisins are definitely a part of a healthy living regimen, the raisin-water combination needs a more even-handed examination. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, celebrity dietitian Simrat Kathuria reveals whether the trend lives up to the hype.

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Benefits of raisin

According to Simrat, raisins contain significant amounts of natural dietary fibre, potassium, and plant compounds like polyphenols. There is evidence that raisins can help to suppress appetite and aid digestion, and can have a low to medium glycaemic index. Most of these benefits, however, are associated with the raisins themselves, not the drinking water they are soaked in.

Raisins contain significant amounts of natural dietary fibre, potassium, and plant compounds like polyphenols.

Is raisin water actually worth the hype?

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{{^usCountry}} “This soaked raisin fluid can be a good way to start the day, especially for those who like it and find it helpful, but should not be considered as a detox or weight loss potion. There is limited evidence to suggest that this soaking juice offers any special health benefits that can't be achieved through eating raisins,” highlighted Simrat Kathuria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This soaked raisin fluid can be a good way to start the day, especially for those who like it and find it helpful, but should not be considered as a detox or weight loss potion. There is limited evidence to suggest that this soaking juice offers any special health benefits that can't be achieved through eating raisins,” highlighted Simrat Kathuria. {{/usCountry}}

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A practical benefit of the ritual is the relaxation of the body. Drinking water a few times in the beginning of the day could help you hydrate, but it does not involve water uniquely in helping you to burn fat.

Simrat also highlighted that although overall the evidence is limited, research indicates that elevated water consumption might be beneficial in several ways, such as facilitating weight management. If people like raisins, it may be acceptable to soak raisins in water overnight and drink it with breakfast. In this case, it is important that the person consumes the raisins because there is not a significant transfer of fibre and other nutrients into the soaking water.

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Drinking water a few times in the beginning of the day could help you hydrate.

Meanwhile, food servings are important, too. Raisins are dried fruit, and the sugars and calories have been concentrated. Individuals with blood sugar or calorie counting diets should not make it a big bowl of raisins. In the end, simply putting this into another health trend to be followed blindly isn't required. It is important to be aware of what is effective for your body, to be realistic about what you can expect, and to make the simplest type of choices you are able to maintain over time. The little things can make a huge difference, even more so than a quick fix.

About Simrat Kathuria

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Simrat Kathuria is a prominent Indian celebrity dietician, nutritionist, and lifestyle coach with over 16 to 20 years of experience. She is the founder and director of The Diet Xperts,

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.