Delhi gastroenterologist shares benefits of eating raisins regularly: How it supports gut and heart health

Taking to Instagram on June 26, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explained how they benefit the gut, and why one should seek to consume them every day.

Raisins are dried grapes that are loaded with natural sugar, which makes them so delicious. However, the benefits of raisins do not end with their taste, as they are also nutritionally dense foods.

Raisins or kismis need no introduction. Found in almost every kitchen across the country, they are used in various recipes, both savoury and sweet, as well as something that can be munched on as is.

Raisins help with bowel movements One of the most important health benefits of regular raisin consumption is that it helps with bowel movement. The plant-based product is rich in dietary fibre, which helps the gut retain water and make the food passing through the intestines softer.

The effort is aided by the chemical compound sorbitol present in raisins. A type of carbohydrate that falls under sugar alcohols, it is an osmotic laxative that helps relieve constipation.

In the words of Dr Vatsya, “If Indians start consuming raisins regularly, then half of the population who deal with constipation will be cured. Kismis or raisins naturally improve the water balance in the gut.”

“The sorbitol present in raisins signals the intestine to retain moisture in the stool. The dietary fibre present in raisins also makes the stool soft and easy to pass. Therefore, with regular consumption of raisins, the bowel movement becomes more comfortable.”

Other benefits of raisin consumption According to Dr Vatsya, raisins are also beneficial for maintaining overall gut health. They help feed the healthy gut bacteria, as well as deal with issues like acidity and heaviness. As a result of maintaining a healthy gut ecosystem, allied problems such as fissures and piles are also resolved.

As the gastroenterologist noted, “Raisins also nourish the gut bacteria, calm down acidity and heaviness, and, due to the lowering of regular straining, the risk of gut health issues like fissures and piles is also reduced.”

Raisins are also rich in potassium and antioxidants, which support overall digestion as well as heart health, noted Dr Vatsya.

To better get the health benefits, he suggested soaking eight to 10 raisins overnight and having them in the morning. Having five or six raisins anytime throughout the day also helps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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