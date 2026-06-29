Did you know cheese sticks are a great snack for people with fatty liver? AIIMS-trained gut doctor shares 7 such options
There are many healthy snacking options that people with fatty liver can indulge in without worrying about cheating on their diet, shares Dr Sethi.
Fatty liver disease is a health condition where, as the name suggests, there is a build-up of fat in the liver. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, it becomes a problem when the accumulated fat in the liver reaches above 5 percent of the liver’s weight.
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Whenever there is excess fat build-up, maintaining a healthy diet to reverse it becomes crucial. Snacking in particular becomes a cause of concern, as the popular options are often nutritionally lacking while being high in calories, not a great option for fatty liver patients.
Taking to Instagram on June 27, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a list of seven healthy snacks to help people with the condition indulge guilt-free.
1. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds are one of the healthiest foods to snack upon for all individuals, including those diagnosed with fatty liver. While some people are concerned about them containing fat, Dr Sethi explained that these are healthy cholesterol, which helps improve the overall cholesterol profile of the body.
Nuts and seeds are also packed with protein, and one can choose from a wide variety of options. Popular ones include almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds.
2. Cheese sticks
While surprising, it is important to note that Dr Sethi is not referring to ultra-processed snacks with the same name. There are different varieties of cheese with their own composition. Healthy cheese sticks made with mozzarella or paneer are high in protein and calcium, and therefore, an excellent choice for a snack.
3. Avocados
Avocado is a nutrient-dense fruit that forms a perfectly healthy snack, sprinkled with salt and pepper. The fruit also contains a lot of healthy fats, which are beneficial for people with fatty liver disease, noted Dr Sethi.
4. Greek yoghurt or dahi
Yoghurt, or dahi, is a light snack loaded with nutritional benefits. Greek yoghurt is simply strained yoghurt where the liquid whey and lactose have been removed, making it nutritionally denser. When topped with berries or nuts, it forms the perfect healthy snack that is rich in protein or probiotics.
5. Veggie sticks
Again, Dr Sethi is not referring to similar-sounding ultra-processed products from the supermarket. By veggie sticks, he refers to vegetables like cucumbers and celery that can be enjoyed with hummus. According to the gastroenterologist, the combo is full of fibre and protein.
6. Hard-boiled eggs
The nutritional benefits of eating hard-boiled eggs can hardly be overstated, as they are a high-quality source of complete protein and healthy fats. Dr Sethi recommends it as a snack for even people with fatty liver.
7. Steamed edamame
A solid vegan option to get the fibre and protein intake, boiled edamame can become the perfect healthy snack for people with fatty liver, noted Dr Sethi.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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