Doctor explains why more people in their 20s and 30s are being diagnosed with fatty liver

Fatty liver disease is a medical condition that was once associated mostly with middle-aged and older adults. However, that is no longer the case today. Food and lifestyle are big factors behind fatty liver risk. (Pexel)

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On the occasion of Global Fatty Liver Day 2026, Air Cmde (Dr) Bhaskar Nandi, the director and head of gastroenterology, hepatology and endoscopy department at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, shared with HT Lifestyle the reason for this shift, and what can be done about it.

According to Dr Nandi, more often than not, people in their 20s and 30s are now getting diagnosed with fatty liver. “The concern is even greater because fatty liver is now seen in nearly every third Indian, and in many cases, it appears before Type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders,” he noted.

What drives fatty liver risk among young adults? Dr Nandi believes that the rising risk of fatty liver is reflective of how the modern lifestyle affects the longterm health of individuals.

“This modern lifestyle of desk-bound routines, minimal movement, irregular eating habits, processed food, stress, and erratic sleep has become a part and parcel of many people’s daily lives. Over time, these behaviours can contribute to altered metabolic functioning and can make it easier for fat to accumulate in the liver,” he stated.

According to the doctor, the greater cause of concern is that the condition often develops slowly, with no clear symptoms in the early stages. Therefore, many young adults do not realise that there is something wrong with their health until the situation turns much worse.

How to prevent fatty liver? “The good news is that fatty liver can often be prevented with a few steady changes in daily routine,” stated Dr Nandi. The lifestyle changes that he suggested are listed as follows.

Adding light physical movements even in simple ways like walking, stretching, or taking short breaks from sitting, can help the body use energy better and keep fat from building up.

Choosing home-cooked, balanced meals instead of heavily processed food also makes a difference.

Maintaining a healthy weight, sleeping well, and managing stress can support liver health over time.

Regular check-ups are helpful too, especially for those with a family history of diabetes or a mostly inactive lifestyle. “Fatty liver in the 20s and 30s is no longer unusual, and that is exactly why it deserves attention. It is being shaped by everyday habits, not sudden illness, which makes it easy to ignore but also possible to prevent. The earlier young adults pay attention to movement, food, sleep, and routine check-ups, the better their chances of protecting the liver before the problem grows,” highlighted the doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.