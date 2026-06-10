Doctor explains how stress and lifestyle issues can affect fertility; shares checklist of what couples should do

The modern lifestyle is one filled with many conveniences, but at the same time, it is also one where people are stressed out more often than not. A healthy lifestyle goes a long way in helping couples conceive. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Tarang Yadav, senior consultant with the department of IVF, obstetrics and gynaecology at ShardaCare-Healthcity, rising stress in combination with poor nutrition, obesity, sleep deprivation and delayed childbearing can negatively affect the conceiving capability of couples.

She shared the hidden threats to fertility with HT Lifestyle, as well as elaborated on what can be done about it.

Hidden threats to fertility The problem with modern couples not being able to conceive is mostly related to certain problems associated with their lifestyles, claimed Dr Yadav.

“Over the long term, chronic stress, long working hours, irregular sleep, poor nutrition, smoking, drinking too much alcohol, and not exercising enough can impact reproductive health,” she shared.

When it comes to stress in particular, Dr Yadav noted, “Stress can also disrupt the body's balance of hormones, which is important to fertility. In females, it can lead to irregular periods and difficulty in ovulation. Long-term stress may harm male sperm count, quality and motility. Stress doesn't always cause infertility, but it can make it harder to conceive.”

There are other medical conditions related to lifestyle that can have an impact on fertility in both men and women. These include obesity, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), and according to Dr Yadav, are increasingly prevalent in young adults.

“Being overweight can affect hormonal balance and decrease reproductive ability,” she stated. “In women, obesity or PMOS may have an impact on regular ovulation, and in men, it can lead to low levels of testosterone and poor sperm quality. Likewise, unmanaged diabetes can disrupt the normal reproductive process. In the same way, thyroid problems can disrupt normal reproductive function, making it harder to conceive.”

Steps to take for couples to preserve fertility There are a number of ways in which the factors that affect fertility can be countered, noted Dr Yadav. These include the following:

The right diet, regular exercise, proper rest, stress management and abstinence from smoking and non-indulgence in alcohol help with reproductive health.

Carrying out regular medical checkups helps with early detection and treatment of issues like PMOS, thyroid disorders, diabetes, and nutritional deficiencies.

Reaching out to doctors when a couple is having trouble conceiving is very important. “Females under the age of 35 should see a fertility specialist after a year of attempting to conceive, and females over the age of 35 should see a fertility specialist after 6 months,” noted Dr Yadav.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.