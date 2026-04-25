Chef Ranveer Brar shares fat is the most important part of your diet: ‘Foundation of good health…’

The word ‘fat’ carries a negative connotation. It either conjures up the image of someone morbidly obese or, in the context of food, brings to mind greasy, oil-dripping, indulgent, heavy, junk food. But chef Ranveer Brar challenged this misconception. Appearing on Soha Ali Khan's podcast alongside chef Garima Arora on April 24, 2026, he unpacked the long-standing fear around fats and why they deserve a more balanced understanding.

Ranveer Brar debunked the misconceptions surrounding 'fat' in diet.

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ALSO READ: Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy and delicious mango milkshake and smoothie recipes: See step-by-step preparation

Debunking the fear of fats

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{{^usCountry}} The chef aimed to shift the focus from fat being seen as a dietary villain. For a long time, it has been associated with something harmful, but this demonisation of fat is misplaced. He explained that not everything is black and white; there is a grey area, especially when it comes to understanding nutrition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chef aimed to shift the focus from fat being seen as a dietary villain. For a long time, it has been associated with something harmful, but this demonisation of fat is misplaced. He explained that not everything is black and white; there is a grey area, especially when it comes to understanding nutrition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It is ingrained subconsciously through generation that fat is bad, that it took us a lot of unlearning to realise that fat is the most important part of your diet and having the right fat is the foundation of good cuisine and the foundation of good health,” the chef elaborated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is ingrained subconsciously through generation that fat is bad, that it took us a lot of unlearning to realise that fat is the most important part of your diet and having the right fat is the foundation of good cuisine and the foundation of good health,” the chef elaborated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It shows how deeply conditioned the fear of fat is, a belief passed down through our generations, where the world itself is, by default, seen as harmful, even though healthy fats are one of the essential macronutrients. Even the podcast host Soha Ali Khan agreed that healthy fats help manage hormones. Through his analogy, Ranveer Brar highlights the ‘grey area,' that choosing the right kind of fat, in terms of both type and quality, is what truly makes a big difference. The issue, then, is not fat itself but how we understand and use it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It shows how deeply conditioned the fear of fat is, a belief passed down through our generations, where the world itself is, by default, seen as harmful, even though healthy fats are one of the essential macronutrients. Even the podcast host Soha Ali Khan agreed that healthy fats help manage hormones. Through his analogy, Ranveer Brar highlights the ‘grey area,' that choosing the right kind of fat, in terms of both type and quality, is what truly makes a big difference. The issue, then, is not fat itself but how we understand and use it. {{/usCountry}}

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Inherently, fat can be beneficial for health. It supports cardiovascular function, helps raise good cholesterol while lowering bad cholesterol, and provides sustained energy. From a culinary perspective, it enhances flavour and acts as the base of cooking, bringing depth and richness to food.

Ghee is healthy?

Chef Brar agreed when Soha Ali Khan asked whether ghee is good in moderation. 'Healthy fats’ category in mainstream conversations is usually dominated by Mediterranean options like extra virgin olive oil, while traditional fats such as ghee have been unfairly sidelined. Using ghee as an example, he explained how it was long vilified as an unhealthy fat. However, when consumed in moderation, ghee can be a beneficial part of a diet, offering both nutritional and culinary value.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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