Chennai fitness coach shares 6 easy steps to reduce bloating: Explains why drinking more water helps retain less

Bloating is a common issue that people face, which surprisingly does not vanish by working hard at it. What is actually effective are simple changes in the regular lifestyle that can be implemented with minimal effort, according to Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience and founder of The Quad.

Regular exercise goes a long way to reverse bloating, shares Raj. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on May 4, he shared a list of six things that one needs to make a part of their daily life to get rid of bloating.

1. Drinking more water

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most prominent causes of bloating is fluid retention. As such, drinking more water might seem like the opposite of what a person should be doing. However, Raj explained its importance, saying that dehydration actually leads to the body retaining more water, which increases bloating. 2. Moving more throughout the day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most prominent causes of bloating is fluid retention. As such, drinking more water might seem like the opposite of what a person should be doing. However, Raj explained its importance, saying that dehydration actually leads to the body retaining more water, which increases bloating. 2. Moving more throughout the day {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many of our lifestyle troubles are solved by letting go of a sedentary lifestyle. Bloating is no different. According to Raj, to stop bloating, one should try to move more throughout the day. “Walk as much as you can,” he stated. “This will help you improve digestion and blood circulation, both of which will reduce water retention.” 3. Sweating more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many of our lifestyle troubles are solved by letting go of a sedentary lifestyle. Bloating is no different. According to Raj, to stop bloating, one should try to move more throughout the day. “Walk as much as you can,” he stated. “This will help you improve digestion and blood circulation, both of which will reduce water retention.” 3. Sweating more {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The third suggestion of the fitness coach is to sweat more, ideally through exercise. Raj explained that sweating not just helps one to reduce the amount of water retained in their body temporarily, but also helps them manage fluid balance in the long term. 4. Getting sufficient sleep every day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third suggestion of the fitness coach is to sweat more, ideally through exercise. Raj explained that sweating not just helps one to reduce the amount of water retained in their body temporarily, but also helps them manage fluid balance in the long term. 4. Getting sufficient sleep every day {{/usCountry}}

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Sleeping is one of the most underrated requirements for good health. One of the benefits of getting long, quality sleep every night is less bloating. This is because poor sleep is connected to increased stress hormones and inflammation, both of which cause bloating,” shared Raj.

5. Eating less sugary, salty or processed food

“Both sugar and salt hold water, which causes water retention and bloating,” explained Raj. And since highly processed foods usually contain a high quantity of sugar or salt or both, they are more likely to have an adverse effect on bloating.

6. Reducing stress

Stress is not just harmful for mental health; it also affects our physical well-being. “Stress is directly connected to digestion and gut motility, both of which are connected to bloating,” shared the fitness coach.

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“Now, you may not need all of these six changes, but find the ones that you need and be sure to work on them, and you will most certainly see an improvement,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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