Chikungunya complications can even kill 3 months post infection, says study; what to do

Vector-borne illnesses are on rise around the world due to climate changes among other factors and their long-term complications need to be studied in order to develop effective prevention strategies. Chikungunya is one such emerging threat which can continue to have deadly implications even after three months of recovery from the infection, as per a new research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. (Also read: Scientifically Speaking | The first chikungunya vaccine could be a game changer in global health) A Chikungunya virus is an arthropod-borne alphavirus which is transmitted by mosquitoes. One of its most prominent side effects is that it can cause severe pain and other joint issues in the body. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Chikungunya virus is an arthropod-borne alphavirus which is transmitted by mosquitoes. One of its most prominent side effects is that it can cause severe pain and other joint issues in the body. Chronic arthritis due to chikungunya virus develops in up to approximately 60 per cent of infected individuals. It is transmitted by the mosquito vectors Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Chikungunya is known for severe complications which can even cause death, especially in elderly. Currently no treatment for the infection is available although a vaccine is being developed in US.

As per the new Lancet research, people infected with chikungunya virus remain at increased risk of death from its complications for up to three months post-infection. Researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) analysed almost 150,000 recorded chikungunya infections using data from the 100 million Brazilian Cohort. As per the study, in the first week of the infection, patients were 8 times more likely to die than unexposed individuals. They were still twice as likely to die from complications at three months post-infection. These complications included cardiovascular conditions such as ischemic heart disease, metabolic and kidney diseases, independent of age group and sex.

What needs to be done to avoid chikungunya complications

"There lingering risks post-Chikungunya infection are concerning and shouldn’t be taken lightly. While the acute phase passes, complications such as arthritis, neurological issues, and even death can persist for up to three months. Vigilance is key in monitoring symptoms like joint pain, fever, and severe headaches. Patients must prioritize rest, hydration, and pain management, while seeking medical attention for any concerning developments. Preventative measures, including eliminating mosquito breeding sites and using repellents, remain paramount. Early detection and proper management is imperative in reducing the long-term burden of this often underestimated virus," says Dr Nidhin Mohan, Consultant Internal Medicine, Narayana Health City, Bangalore.

"Elderly patients and those with pre-existing health problems like diabetes and hypertension are more at risk. Unlike dengue and other viral fevers chikungunya requires monitoring for 3 months or more as symptoms are chronic, historically chikungunya has low mortality but few studies which followed up patients over more than 3 months have shown a risk of death, many more studies are needed," adds Dr Nidhin.

"Chikungunya, although not typically fatal, can lead to various complications, particularly in vulnerable populations. The risk of death may persist for up to three months after initial infection. Common complications include severe joint pain, arthritis-like symptoms, and neurological issues such as encephalitis. To prevent these complications, it's crucial to avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and staying indoors during peak mosquito activity times. Additionally, staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest can help the body fight off the infection and reduce the risk of complications. It's essential to seek medical attention if experiencing severe symptoms to receive appropriate treatment and monitoring," says Dr Ashutosh Shukla, Medical Advisor and Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Gurugram.