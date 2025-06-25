Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Clinical psychologist shares how to know you are burnt out: 'You are so tired that even socialising feels too much'

BySanya Panwar
Jun 25, 2025 03:21 PM IST

Burnout can creep up on anyone, and recognising the signs is crucial to taking action. Here are some common indicators of burnout.

Dr Julie Smith is a clinical psychologist who shares bite-sized mental health-related videos online. In her December 24, 2025 Instagram post titled 'How do you know if you are burnt out', she said, “Here is your super quick rundown of the three quick aspects to look out for.” Also read | High performers may be at risk of silent burnout: Expert shares 6 red flag behaviours and what managers can do to help

Have lost all sense of satisfaction, achievement or enjoyment that you once got out of things? here's what to know. (Freepik)
Have lost all sense of satisfaction, achievement or enjoyment that you once got out of things? here's what to know. (Freepik)

Everyone has experienced temporary feelings of sadness, exhaustion, and irritability at some point. However, when these feelings linger for longer periods, it can be difficult to address them. According to Dr Smith, burnout can manifest as a loss of interest in things like socialising, perpetual exhaustion, problems sleeping, and feelings of emptiness and hopelessness.

Physical symptoms

“Physically, it is more than just feeling tired. You will feel exhausted most of the time. Maybe you have problems sleeping, frequent headaches and changes in appetite,” Dr Smith said.

Emotional symptoms

“Emotionally, it is likely you will feel defeated, helpless or trapped. Maybe even fantasise about leaving all your responsibilities behind for a while. You have lost all sense of satisfaction, achievement or enjoyment that you once got out of things. Instead, you most likely feel dread, worry or anxiety at every turn,” she added.

Behavioural symptoms

Dr Smith also said, “Behaviourally, you can now procrastinate more than ever. Tasks that used to feel easy, now feel overwhelming and you are so tired that even socialising now feels too much. You might also become more reliant on whatever your drug of choice is. And on top of all this, being more short-tempered means you are arguing more with people who mean the most to you in the world.”

In her caption, Dr Smith wrote, “The last one most people notice first. That’s because we often move straight from a painful emotion into doing something to numb it and get some relief from it. You don’t think consciously about feeling overwhelmed with stress - you just notice that you are putting off all the jobs that used to come easy, and avoiding even the things you once enjoyed. None of this is a fault or weakness. Stress is information. When you are willing to look at that information with curiosity, it can tell you what you need.”

The state of emotional, mental and physical exhaustion is referred to as burnout. From gastrointestinal issues to weakened immune system, click here to learn about the five ways by which burnout can affect physical health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

