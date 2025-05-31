High performers may be at risk of silent burnout: Expert shares 6 red flag behaviours and what managers can do to help

The high performers at work, those who are always delivering and at the top of their game, may be suffering from silent burnout. It may not be evident, as burnout among high performers often goes overlooked; they actively stay on the grind, are the first to log in, hit targets religiously, manage multiple priorities, and even take the initiative for extra work. But deep down, emotional exhaustion looms, which, over time and if left unchecked, can lead to an eventual meltdown, from which recovery may be all-consuming. Stress affects your physical health, from gut to skin health. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Piyali Maity, clinical director of counselling operations at 1to1help, shared how high performers may be silently suffering.

She said, “Ever so often, the emotional health of high-performing employees is overlooked because they seem to be functioning well at work, meeting their goals and demonstrating eagerness to take up more challenging tasks. However, according to a 2020 Gallup report, ‘76 percent of employees experience burnout at least sometimes,’ with high performers being particularly vulnerable. It is, therefore, critical for managers to recognise the early signs of burnout and offer the right kind of support in order to sustain well-being in their teams.”

Piyali shared a detailed guide listing out the behavioural patterns of high performers that hint at burnout and what managers can do to help:

Red flag behaviours of high performers that indicate burnout

1. Overcompensation and masking

High performers frequently conceal their true emotions in order to maintain a strong image and fit in with workplace expectations.

This can make it challenging to recognise when they are experiencing burnout.

2. Unrealistic Expectations

They place immense pressure on themselves and often absorb high expectations from others, striving to constantly outperform, even at the cost of their own well-being.

These behaviours often lead to a vicious cycle of meeting expectations while suppressing personal challenges.

3. Overcommitment and reluctance to delegate

Taking on too much comes naturally to high performers. They may avoid delegating tasks because they feel solely responsible and accountable for the outcomes.

They may hesitate to delegate tasks out of concern that the work won't meet their expectations or quality standards.

4. Perfectionism

Their pursuit of excellence can tip into perfectionism, leading to excessive effort, longer hours, and frustration when things aren’t “just right.”

5. Neglect of basic self-care

High performers often deprioritise breaks, sleep, exercise, healthy eating, hobbies, and leisure time in their relentless pursuit of professional success.

They may view rest as unproductive or unearned and can even experience guilt when taking time for themselves.

6. Self-sacrifice for organisational success

In their dedication to success, they often prioritise the organisation’s needs over their own mental and physical well-being.

While this commitment is commendable, it’s just as important to emphasise the value of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Best practices for managers to reduce burnout risk

Helpful tips for managers to prevent burnout in employees

1. Check in regularly: Regularly check in with high performers to understand their emotional and mental well-being—don’t assume they’re always fine.

2. Encourage sustainable work habits: Recognising effort, not just outcomes, helps high performers feel valued and promotes sustainable, healthy performance.

3. Encourage rest and recharge: Share practical strategies like taking micro-breaks, setting a daily work cut-off time, and maintaining personal boundaries. Promote the idea that rest fuels performance.

4. Model healthy boundaries: Modelling a healthy work-life balance as a manager encourages high performers to respect their own boundaries and prioritise well-being.

5. Foster psychological safety: Foster a culture where sharing struggles is as accepted as celebrating wins, reassuring your team that seeking help shows strength, not weakness.

6. Promote mental health resources: Promote the use of well-being resources and stay alert to signs of distress, offering empathy and support when high performers need it most.

