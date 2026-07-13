Cold, warm, or room-temperature water? Physician Dr Joseph Mercola explains which is best for your body

The 70% part of our body comprises water, and it’s an integral part of our everyday needs to keep our organs functioning properly. While water plays an important role, its temperature equally matters. Dr Joseph Mercola, Osteopathic physician and best-selling author, took to Instagram on July 13, 2026, to share the right temperature of water that works for your body.

Which temperature of water works best at what time. (Unsplash)

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Dr Joseph said, “Many Americans today live in a state of chronic dehydration, a quiet deficit that can affect focus, energy, and long-term well-being, especially this season.” He highlighted that most hydration advice focuses on how much water to drink, but the temperature matters too. It influences how your body processes and responds to it once it's inside you.

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Cold water

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Joseph, cold water cools you down fast after a workout and may slightly increase calorie burn. However, it may trigger headaches in some people and takes a little longer to absorb. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Joseph, cold water cools you down fast after a workout and may slightly increase calorie burn. However, it may trigger headaches in some people and takes a little longer to absorb. {{/usCountry}}

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The best time to consume cold water is during or immediately after the workout, or on hot days when you need to cool your body. It is advisable to sip water slowly rather than gulping it down.

Room temperature water

Dr Joseph highlighted that water at room temperature is easiest on your gut, and when you are feeling under the weather, it rehydrates you faster than cold water. However, it doesn’t cool you down as quickly during intense heat.

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Room temperature water can be consumed at any point in time, as they are easy on the gut and helps you rehydrate your body.

The best time to consume cold water is during or immediately after the workout, or on hot days when you need to cool your body.

Warm water

According to Dr Joseph, warm or hot water helps your gut relax and support regular bowel movements. It also soothes a sore throat or stuffy nose circulation. However, it may not fully satisfy thirst, and too much hot water can burn your mouth or throat.

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Warm water is best consumed as the first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. You can add a few drops of lemon or honey for better results. You can consider one to two glasses of water in the morning to rehydrate your body after sleep. It starts your metabolism, stimulates bowel movements, and flushes out the toxins from your body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.