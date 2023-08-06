Conjunctivitis prevention: Top foods for eye health that can help prevent eye flu

The cases of conjunctivitis or eye flu are witnessing a massive uptick across the country from Punjab, Delhi, to Telangana as the weather conditions continue to provide a conducive environment for the growth of bacteria, viruses, and other microbes. Conjunctivitis can cause a lot of discomfort in eyes till it lasts and the telltale sign of the disease is red, itchy and sticky eyes. When you are suffering from conjunctivitis your eyes seem heavy, tired, burning and also sensitive to light. Eye flu can be caused due to viral, bacterial or allergic infections and the symptoms slightly vary depending on the type of eye flu. In case of bacterial eye flu, yellow or green sticky discharge is seen while viral eye flu is characterised by watery discharge. (Also read: Preventing conjunctivitis: 7 simple exercises to ward off eye flu and keep your eyes healthy)

Conjunctivitis can be prevented by taking good care of eyes and adding the right foods to your diet and doing eye exercises.(Freepik)

Conjunctivitis caused by bacteria or virus can spread through direct contact with the eye by hands or objects that are contaminated with the virus or bacteria. The eye disease can also spread from respiratory tract droplets. Allergic conjunctivitis isn't contagious.

Conjunctivitis can be prevented by taking good care of eyes and adding the right foods to your diet and doing eye exercises. The nutrients in your food can minimise damage to eyes and prevent them from getting infected. As the disease is spreading fast, one should do their best and take care of their eyes.

"Conjunctivitis refers to the inflammation of the conjunctival tissue, engorgement of the blood vessels, pain, and ocular discharge. Adding powerful antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to the diet can help to reduce the damage further caused due to the infection," says Priya Palan, Dietician, Zen Multispeciality Hospital.

Priya Palan in an interview with HT Digital shares list of foods to be included in your diet for eye flu prevention

Foods for eye flu prevention

1. Dark leafy vegetables

Spinach (Unsplash)

Spinach, kale, parsley are good sources of lutein and zeaxanthin, an antioxidant that protects the eyes against degradation.

2. Orange-coloured fruits and vegetables

Carrots, sweet potatoes, apricots, papaya, pumpkin are good sources of beta carotene, a form of vitamin A that plays an important role in the normal functioning of the eyes.

3. Grapefruits, berries, bell peppers, orange

Orange (Pixabay)

They all are good sources of Vitamin C, an essential antioxidant to build the immune function and fight an infection.

4. Eggs

It seems to be a complete food for eye. Being a good source of protein, zinc, antioxidants they protect eyes against any infection.

5. Salmon, sardines, tuna

These oily fish are rich sources of omega 3 fatty acids that can help to reduce inflammation and support good eye health.

6. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds (Unsplash)

These tiny power-packed foods are good sources of Vitamin E that protects the eyes from free radicals. Almond, walnuts, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, hazelnuts must be added to the diet.

7. Wheat germ, vegetable oils are good sources of Vitamin E

Adding colourful fruits and vegetables and eating a balanced diet acts as a protective mechanism against an infection.

