Constipation not going away? Gastroenterologist shares 5 warning signs that hint your colon is in trouble

Constipation can come and go frequently, as bowel movements are heavily influenced by diet, stress, travel, hydration and changes in routine. This is why many people tend to put up with constipation, as something routine or resolves by itself, a temporary issue. But when it lasts for weeks, causes persistent discomfort and does not improve despite lifestyle changes, then it should not be ignored.ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist reveals this ‘posture’ on the toilet helps to pass constipated stool easily

Constipation gets aggravated if you sit on toilet for a long time. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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In such cases, you can no longer expect constipation to stay in the background as you go about your day or hope it will resolve on its own. Persistent constipation needs timely attention to prevent complications, as it may sometimes point to problems related to colon malfunction.

So, what could chronic constipation mean for your health? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Adil Farooq Malik, consultant, medical gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, described a condition called slow transit constipation or STC, and revealed how it can be spotted early and managed.

What is STC?

“Long-term constipation is not always linked to lifestyle alone and sometimes turns out to be slow transit constipation (STC), a disorder in which the colon loses its normal ability to propel stool efficiently,” Dr Malik explained what STC means.

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{{^usCountry}} It goes on to demonstrate that even if you up your fibre intake or drink more water, sometimes, the problem may actually lie in the colon's movement itself, where it slows down and fails to push stool forward properly. Then the stool stays in the intestine longer than it actually should, making you constipated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It goes on to demonstrate that even if you up your fibre intake or drink more water, sometimes, the problem may actually lie in the colon's movement itself, where it slows down and fails to push stool forward properly. Then the stool stays in the intestine longer than it actually should, making you constipated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But what pushes a person towards such conditions in the first place? The gastroentrologist set the record straight by mentioning modern lifestyle habits to be the culprit behind slowing down the gut's natural processes. Sedentary behaviour, such as sitting at a desk for long hours, along with chronic stress, low hydration, excessive intake of caffeinated or sugary drinks and poor sleep schedules, can all affect bowel movement patterns. How does chronic constipation lead to STC? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But what pushes a person towards such conditions in the first place? The gastroentrologist set the record straight by mentioning modern lifestyle habits to be the culprit behind slowing down the gut's natural processes. Sedentary behaviour, such as sitting at a desk for long hours, along with chronic stress, low hydration, excessive intake of caffeinated or sugary drinks and poor sleep schedules, can all affect bowel movement patterns. How does chronic constipation lead to STC? {{/usCountry}}

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Repeated episodes of constipation may increase a person's vulnerability to slow transit constipation, or STC. Explaining the clinical reason behind impaired colonic motility, the gastroenterologist said, "The muscles and enteric nervous system fail to generate effective peristaltic contractions, causing stool to remain in the large intestine for a long period of time.” This is also why he advised people not to ignore the natural urge to defecate. Holding it in repeatedly can affect the gastrocolic reflex, which helps coordinate bowel movement after eating.

For severe cases that do not respond to other treatments, the doctor said that surgery may be considered. One such procedure is Abdominal Colectomy with Ileorectal Anastomosis.

Which warning signs should you never ignore?

If you are losing weight suddenly, then it could be a sign of STC. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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People should look for the following symptoms to detect the condition at an early stage. Here are some, as listed by Dr Malik:

Blood in stool: Visible bleeding or black stools require quick medical evaluation. Sudden weight loss : Unexplained body weight loss may indicate underlying pathology. Persistent bloating: A continuously bloated abdomen suggests altered intestinal transit Severe abdominal pain : Intense pain that comes with vomiting means urgent attention should be given. Family history: A history of colorectal disease increases the need for screening.

The expert's parting advice is that early diagnosis is essential because long-term constipation can affect quality of life and result in complications such as faecal impaction and colonic dysmotility.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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