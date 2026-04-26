Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet and fitness secret: Former chef reveals what keeps the footballer at peak level at 41

Cristiano Ronaldo, even at 41, continues to perform at an elite level, maintaining a physique and fitness standard that rivals players years younger. There is no hidden formula behind it, according to his former chef Giorgio Barone, who shared insights in an interview with Covers. The secret, he says, is not complexity, it is discipline. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan at 55 shares how a balanced diet and skincare help him stay youthful: ‘You have to sleep well, eat well…’ )

Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet secrets

Cristiano Ronaldo's longevity stems from discipline and consistency in diet and training, according to former chef Giorgio Barone. (Instagram/@cristiano)

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Barone, who worked closely with Ronaldo during his Juventus days, emphasised that the footballer’s routine is defined by consistency rather than exclusivity. “His discipline is truly unique,” he said, adding that Ronaldo’s diet is not built around luxury foods or extreme restrictions, but around simple, clean eating followed without deviation.

Barone dismissed the idea that elite athletes rely on overly complicated nutrition systems. “Let’s debunk this myth that footballers eat special things. They eat really simple things but well and healthy,” he explained.

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, Ronaldo’s meals are balanced and straightforward, focusing on fresh and natural ingredients rather than processed or packaged options. His regular diet includes avocado, eggs, fresh vegetables, lean proteins like chicken and fish, and black or red rice instead of refined grains. He also consumes olive oil, lemon, and light seasoning, with an emphasis on homemade meals and organ meats such as liver, which Barone described as “superfoods.” Simple, clean and balanced eating {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, Ronaldo’s meals are balanced and straightforward, focusing on fresh and natural ingredients rather than processed or packaged options. His regular diet includes avocado, eggs, fresh vegetables, lean proteins like chicken and fish, and black or red rice instead of refined grains. He also consumes olive oil, lemon, and light seasoning, with an emphasis on homemade meals and organ meats such as liver, which Barone described as “superfoods.” Simple, clean and balanced eating {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Importantly, Ronaldo adjusts his intake based on training intensity. “He ate a lot because he trained a lot,” Barone noted, highlighting that there was no obsession with calorie counting, only alignment with physical demand. If his diet is simple, his restrictions are even stricter. Ronaldo reportedly avoids sugar entirely, including in coffee. “Sugar is a poison for our body,” Barone said, reflecting the level of discipline followed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Importantly, Ronaldo adjusts his intake based on training intensity. “He ate a lot because he trained a lot,” Barone noted, highlighting that there was no obsession with calorie counting, only alignment with physical demand. If his diet is simple, his restrictions are even stricter. Ronaldo reportedly avoids sugar entirely, including in coffee. “Sugar is a poison for our body,” Barone said, reflecting the level of discipline followed. {{/usCountry}}

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His routine also excludes junk food, soft drinks, processed items, and refined flour-based foods like pasta and bread. Late heavy meals are also avoided, particularly those that may disrupt sleep and recovery. For Ronaldo, nutrition is only one part of the system. Timing and routine play an equally important role. He eats early in the evening to support sleep quality. “You don’t sleep well with your stomach full. That’s the worst thing that could happen,” Barone explained.

‘60% diet and 40% training’

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He also avoids late-night distractions, a habit seen among many athletes, such as staying up late playing video games. Instead, Ronaldo follows a structured routine that prioritises rest, recovery, and discipline. Despite the fascination around elite athlete diets, Barone insists there is nothing complicated about Ronaldo’s approach. “It’s not that much. He ate normal things like normal people,” he said.

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The difference lies in repetition and discipline, no cheat days, no inconsistencies, and no compromise. As Barone summarised, “I always say the importance is 60% diet and 40% training.”

Ronaldo’s longevity, he suggests, is not built on secrets but on the simple act of doing the right things every single day, without fail.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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