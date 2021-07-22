Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Curb cravings? Pregnant Neha Dhupia prefers to eat her heart out, then workout

Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child, doesn't believe in curbing her cravings when she's pregnant, but also hits the gym to strike a balance...
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Neha Dhupia with Mehr(Instagram)

Bollywood actor, model and reality show judge Neha Dhupia is currently expecting her second child with husband and actor Angad Bedi, and the couple's recent video from the gym left fans in awe and amazement as they couldn't believe seeing a heavily pregnant Neha would work out recently hit the gym to work out.

Taking to Instagram, Angad shared a glimpse Neha wearing a black tank top and bottoms as she attempted to do chest presses while rocking a big baby bump as her fitness instructor watched on.

"Mom to be," Angad captioned the clip. And fans couldn't help but get inspired by Neha's dedication to working out. Angad and Neha recently announced that they will be becoming parents again as they shared a beautiful image of their family, Neha, Angad and their firstborn Mehr, and of course Neha's baby bump. Angad shared the image and captioned, "New home production soon. Waheguru mehr kare."

In an interview from February 2020, Neha shared how she would eat her heart out and satiate all her cravings but continue to work out to maintain her health. She had shared, "I've always been the one who gets up and goes to work every day. So, for me to be able to wake up and consume myself in things that I love to do and have a feeling that this wonderful life is brewing inside me was just fantastic. I think that the only difference I was going through was when I was at work I wasn't curbing my cravings. I didn't disclose my pregnancy for a long time and everyone around me was like, "but we've never seen you eat all this", and I'm like, 'yeah, but I just feel like eating doughnuts today'."

Angad also shared in a recent interview with Pinkvilla that this pregnancy was harder on Neha than the first one, saying, "It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime experience.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later.

