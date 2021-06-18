Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Deepika Padukone hopes 'Chain of Well-Being' will help deal with Covid stress
health

Deepika Padukone hopes 'Chain of Well-Being' will help deal with Covid stress

Deepika Padukone recently launched a digital guide that focuses on supporting people in coping with "the overall gloom and overwhelm" during the ongoing stressful times amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Deepika Padukone(Instagram)

Deepika Padukone has always been a champion for mental health awareness and recently the Chhapaak actor launched a digital guide which aims at helping people cope with these stressful and uncertain times on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday Deepika took to her social media and launched 'A Chain Of Well-being', which is a digital guide that focuses on bringing to the forefront things that would support people in coping with "the overall gloom and overwhelm" during the ongoing stressful times.

Deepika used the 'Guides' feature of Instagram to compile a checklist of 'Chain of Wellbeing'. Introducing it, she wrote, "A gentle reminder to take care". The well-being guide has been launched by the actor in collaboration with several other social media handles, who are working towards a similar goal, to help reach out to a wide array of audiences.

The United Nations' agency, UNICEF, India has also partnered with Deepika for the 'Chain of Wellbeing' along with several other digital influencers. Recently, UNICEF India took to their social media to share a guide on 'Managing Trauma and Loss', tagging Deepika and 'The Live Laugh Love Foundation' in the post.

In the caption, they wrote, "We've all been emotionally impacted by the devastating effects of #COVID-19. Children are impacted too and may feel lost and unloved. Here's some tips for parents and caregivers on how to reach out to children to let them know they are not alone."

Other content creators and influencers have also shared similar posts on their social media, to support the actor's initiative, like Vitamin Stree, The Artidote, Sunaksha Iyer, among others.

The intent is to create a guide from thought leaders and powerful voices in the field of mental health that extends support to the ones in need. In the past too, Deepika had collaborated with the social media giant, Instagram to launch a 'Wellness Guide' during the first wave of Covid-19 in May 2020.

Suicide Prevention Helplines

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika recently announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in April, but has a number of interesting projects including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP