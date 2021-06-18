Deepika Padukone hopes 'Chain of Well-Being' will help deal with Covid stress

Deepika Padukone has always been a champion for mental health awareness and recently the Chhapaak actor launched a digital guide which aims at helping people cope with these stressful and uncertain times on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday Deepika took to her social media and launched 'A Chain Of Well-being', which is a digital guide that focuses on bringing to the forefront things that would support people in coping with "the overall gloom and overwhelm" during the ongoing stressful times.

Deepika used the 'Guides' feature of Instagram to compile a checklist of 'Chain of Wellbeing'. Introducing it, she wrote, "A gentle reminder to take care". The well-being guide has been launched by the actor in collaboration with several other social media handles, who are working towards a similar goal, to help reach out to a wide array of audiences.

The United Nations' agency, UNICEF, India has also partnered with Deepika for the 'Chain of Wellbeing' along with several other digital influencers. Recently, UNICEF India took to their social media to share a guide on 'Managing Trauma and Loss', tagging Deepika and 'The Live Laugh Love Foundation' in the post.

In the caption, they wrote, "We've all been emotionally impacted by the devastating effects of #COVID-19. Children are impacted too and may feel lost and unloved. Here's some tips for parents and caregivers on how to reach out to children to let them know they are not alone."

Other content creators and influencers have also shared similar posts on their social media, to support the actor's initiative, like Vitamin Stree, The Artidote, Sunaksha Iyer, among others.

The intent is to create a guide from thought leaders and powerful voices in the field of mental health that extends support to the ones in need. In the past too, Deepika had collaborated with the social media giant, Instagram to launch a 'Wellness Guide' during the first wave of Covid-19 in May 2020.

Suicide Prevention Helplines

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika recently announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in April, but has a number of interesting projects including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern.