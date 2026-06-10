Dehydration headache or regular migraine? Physician explains the difference and prevention tips

Do you also get frequent headaches in summer? While they may seem like a result of stress, too much screentime or lack of sleep, these factors are often interconnected. In many cases, the trigger may actually be simpler than you think, and it can worsen during hot weather. Some may get confused if it is migraine, as it is also quite common in hot months. Let's understand the differences and how you can tell them apart. ALSO READ: Summer special menu: Chef shares 4 recipes featuring seasonal favourites like coconut, mango, cucumber and watermelon

Dehydration may be one of the biggest triggers of headaches in the summer season. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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Dr Manas Chatterjee, senior consultant physician at Kailash Hospital, Noida, explained that dehydration is one of the main reasons behind summer headaches. You may think you are drinking enough because you are having cold drinks and icy beverages, but you still end up getting headaches. In reality, these drinks may not hydrate the body as effectively as plain water.

“Hot weather increases fluid loss from the body much faster than people realise. By the time the headache starts, the body may already be dehydrated,” Dr Chatterjee expressed concern.

What actually happens in your body when you are dehydrated?

Dehydration may feel like simple thirst, but inside the body, a whole chain reaction begins. So, what exactly happens when fluid loss starts affecting circulation, electrolyte balance and temperature regulation, eventually leading to a dull headache or even a migraine flare-up?

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{{^usCountry}} “During extreme heat, the body continuously loses water through sweating. When the body doesn't get those fluids back in time, things start going off balance quietly. Blood circulation takes a hit, electrolyte levels begin to shift, and what started as mild thirst can quickly turn into something the body genuinely struggles to keep up with,” the doctor outlined the physiological side effects of dehydration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During extreme heat, the body continuously loses water through sweating. When the body doesn't get those fluids back in time, things start going off balance quietly. Blood circulation takes a hit, electrolyte levels begin to shift, and what started as mild thirst can quickly turn into something the body genuinely struggles to keep up with,” the doctor outlined the physiological side effects of dehydration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This can sometimes trigger headaches. In people who already suffer from migraines, dehydration may act as a strong trigger and make attacks more frequent during the summer months," he added. When can dehydration happen? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This can sometimes trigger headaches. In people who already suffer from migraines, dehydration may act as a strong trigger and make attacks more frequent during the summer months," he added. When can dehydration happen? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You may think dehydration happens only when you spend long hours outdoors, but the physician cautioned that it can also happen while travelling in the heat, exercising, staying in an air-conditioned room for too long, skipping plain water or relying too much on soda and other sugary drinks. How can you identify a dehydration headache? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may think dehydration happens only when you spend long hours outdoors, but the physician cautioned that it can also happen while travelling in the heat, exercising, staying in an air-conditioned room for too long, skipping plain water or relying too much on soda and other sugary drinks. How can you identify a dehydration headache? {{/usCountry}}

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So, how can you tell the difference between a regular migraine and a dehydration-related headache? The doctor explained that dehydration-related headaches begin as a dull heaviness around the forehead or sides of the head. For some people, it remains a low, pressing weight through the day, while for others, it can gradually build into a throbbing pain that makes even basic tasks feel challenging. In comparison, migraines are more intense as other signs like nausea, dizziness, blurred vision and light and sound sensitivity also accompany.

Signs your body may be dehydrated

Dr Chatterjee noted that thirst is not always the first warning sign of dehydration. Sometimes, symptoms may show up in other ways. Apart from headaches, here are the signs he outlined:

Dry mouth

Fatigue or weakness

Dark urine

Muscle cramps

Feeling lightheaded

Difficulty concentrating

Unusual irritability

How to hydrate?

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Hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, yoghurt, and coconut water help prevent dehydration and keep you refreshed. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

Besides plain water, which is the best source of hydration, the doctor also suggested fresh fruit, like watermelon, cold coconut water, homemade nimbu panu or ucumber-infused drink. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, or sugary drinks as they may worsen dehydration.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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