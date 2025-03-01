Aggression in dementia can be challenging for families and caregivers: Here’s a complete guide on how to cope

It's no secret that if you have a loved one suffering from dementia, it can also hurt your mental and emotional health in the long run. Remember, caring for a loved one with dementia requires patience, understanding, and support. Don't hesitate to seek help when needed. Also read | Study reveals just 5 minutes of exercise daily can cut dementia risk in old people by 41 percent Managing dementia-related aggression requires patience, understanding, and a person-centered approach. (Representative picture: Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Sinha, dementia specialist, co-founder and CEO of Epoch Elder Care, spoke about when to step back, when to comfort and when to seek help.

When to step back

According to Neha, as cognitive abilities decline, emotions can become harder to express, sometimes leading to frustration and even aggression. She says that in most cases, the effects of dementia are accompanied by behavioural and psychiatric symptoms, inclusive of aggression.

According to Neha, “Although it may not be apparent, aggression often emerges in the middle and later stages of dementia. It can be witnessed during conversations or situations that seem perplexing. In light of this, it is important for families or caregivers to be particularly cautious of these shifts, being perceptive of the crucial alterations in body language, actions or words.”

Moreover, they ought to bear in mind the triggers which cause these behaviours. She says, “It might arise from a modification in the physical environment, difficulty remembering details, lack of sleep, or even perceived threat, among others. At the end of the day, aggression is a form of communication.”

Dealing with dementia-related aggression is possible if you try to follow some guidelines. (Picture courtesy: Pixabay)

When to comfort

Neha says that in such moments, families or caregivers must showcase deep compassion and understanding, acknowledging the apprehensions of a person with dementia. “It is simply a method to build a safe space for a person with dementia, allowing time to lessen the intensity of their feelings. More often than not, a soft voice, gentle touch or the simple act of sitting quietly can provide them due comfort,” she says.

Neha adds that reassuring phrases can make them feel understood during moderate occurrences of aggression. Instead of trying to pull them into your reality, step into their world with empathy and patience. She says, “Such small yet meaningful gestures let them know they are not alone. Responding with patience and aiming to say ‘yes’ as much as possible, can build connections in these challenging times. It is imperative not to confine a person with dementia to specific areas, but rather create safe spaces for them to pace around.”

When to seek help

Nevertheless, there will be moments when it becomes evident that aggression is frequent, severe, or causing harm. According to Neha, it is the ideal stage to reach out for support.

She says, “At times, aggression may be further allied to underlying medical issues such as pain or infection, and a thorough physical evaluation can help address these concerns. Likewise, with expert help, families or caregivers can attain a better understanding of nutrition, activities, engagement, emotional well-being and person-centred care (PCC) pertaining to persons with dementia. Behavioural therapy strategies or techniques could also decrease their aggression in the long run.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.