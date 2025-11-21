Dermatologist shares 5 daily habits that are ruining your hair: Excessive heat styling, sleeping with hair tied and more

For the best hair health, you may seek out the best products in the aisle, but in reality, daily habits shape how your hair looks and feels. Habits particularly form the bedrock of entire wellbeing, not just hair, as the small choices you make become so deeply ingrained in daily routine that you seem to overlook them. Avoid excessive hair styling. (Picture credit: Pexels)

When these choices are unhealthy, their negative consequences build up over time, sometimes before you even notice.

Hair is also among the few things which get impacted by your daily choices. You may wish to rethink your hair-related habits, especially if they contribute to issues like thinness, hair fall, dullness and breakage.

To understand what may be the problematic hair habits, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Abhishek Pilani, dermatologist and hair transplant and restoration specialist, founder of Assure Clinic. He has seen many hair problems in his practice that are driven by everyday habits.



“I meet many patients who are doing their best to take care of their hair, like using top-quality shampoos and following the latest haircare routines, but their hair keeps losing strength and shine. What they don’t realise is that many small, daily habits they have may be silently damaging their hair,” he shared.

This means healthy hair is not the magic that fancy, high-end products promise in one quick wash. Attaining luscious locks is a gradual process. Your hair products will only be truly effective if you are also following healthy hair habits. The first step is awareness, which is recognising and stopping the hair-damaging habits you may be following unknowingly.

Dr Abhishek Pilani listed out 5 unhealthy habits which are damaging your hair health, and what you should do instead:

1. Overwashing with harsh shampoos

Stop overwashing your hair every day.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

It is a common misconception that washing hair often keeps it cleaner.

In reality, scalp stays much healthier when washed and conditioned hair 4–5 times a week, as long as a pH-balanced shampoo is used, that’s free from sulphates, parabens, and formaldehyde.

Shampoo with gentle formulas clean away sweat, oil, and all the pollution we’re exposed to every day, without stripping your hair of its natural softness. It is relevant especially for those who stay in cities, with dusty, humid or polluted air.

2. Too much heat styling

Don't use too much heat for styling your hair.(Picture credit: Pexels)

Do not subject hair to heat frequently, such as with hair dryers, straighteners, or curling wands.

Frequently exposing hair to heat treatment weakens it and gradually makes it brittle.

If one must use them, then use a heat protectant spray on the hair. Keep the temperature setting low. Skip giving heat treatment to hair whenever you can. Don’t make it a routine.

Air drying is actually much healthier for hair than heat drying.

3. Wearing tight hairstyles all the time

Avoid tightly tying your hair. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Pulling hair tight every day, such as in a ponytail or top knot, can lead to hair loss due to repeated tension on roots. This is called traction alopecia.

Loosen up and wear the hair down sometimes. Keep changing hairstyles.

Don’t sleep with your hair tied up. Scalp needs some fresh air, too.

4. Ignoring scalp health

Massage your scalp gently. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

If the surface is dry, flaky, or full of buildup, the hair won’t thrive.

Use a medicated shampoo to keep your scalp clean.

Massaging your scalp gently for a few minutes daily is important. It boosts circulation to the hair roots.

5. Neglecting nutrition and hydration

Add lentils to diet for a healthy boost.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Hair needs proper nutrition to grow strong, including protein, iron, zinc, and vitamins. Bad dietary habits, like skipping meals, eating too much processed food, or not drinking enough water, can make hair dull and weak.

Eat balanced meals with enough protein, especially eggs, fish, and lentils, and stay hydrated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.