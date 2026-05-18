Dermatologist warns these 4 hidden chemicals can damage your hair; shares secrets to prevent hair damage
Chemically treated hair may seem manageable and tamed. But an expert warns these 4 hidden chemicals are your hair's biggest enemy.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Pilgrim Mild Sulphate Free Shampoo (Argan Oil) For Dry Frizzy Hair, Men and Women, No Sulphate No Paraben, Korean Beauty Secrets (Shampoo), 200ml
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TRESemme Silk Press Smoothing Shampoo 375ml | Sulfate-Free Shampoo | Salon-Like Straight Hair
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Sulphate Free Density Boost Strengthening Shampoo with Niacinamide and Zinc-Peptides for visibly denser hair
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Matrix Mega Smooth Sulfate-free Shampoo with Squalene and Bonding Blend for Gentle Cleansing and Bond Repair| Smoothens Hair | Safe for Chemically Treated Hair 200ml
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Biolage Scalp Sync Clarifying Shampoo, Soothed and Hydrated Scalp for up to 72 hours*, Enriched with Fermented Tea & Glycolic Acid, for Men and Women
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Wildly Pure Professional Clarifying Shampoo for Hard Water, Oily Scalp & Low Porosity Hair | Scalp Purifying Removes Build-Up & Flakes | Natural Biolipid Complex, Argan Oil & Hyaluronic Acid | Sulphate & Paraben Free | Men & Women | 300 ml (Reset)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Ashba Botanics Clarifying Shampoo for Women & Men with Curly & Wavy Hair | Hard Water Expert To Deeply Cleanse, Remove Buildup & Exfoliate Scalp | with Vitamin C & Natural AHAs | Sulphate Free 100 ml
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
KERA FINE KF Clarifying Shampoo |250Ml | Deep Cleans The Hair Cuticle Removing All Residues | For Professional Use Only
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Pollution, stress, and your diet are the main factors that can affect your hair health, but a dermatologist recommend says four hidden chemicals can secretly ruin how your hair looks and feels.
Dermatologist Dr Meenu Malik of Aakash Healthcare, tells HT ShopNow, “The water that runs through the taps may unintentionally contain residues of harmful chemicals that can harm our hair." She further mentions that chlorine, fluoride, alcohol, and sodium lauryl sulphate are a few of these chemicals that can damage your hair.
How do these 4 hidden chemicals harm your hair and scalp?
Chlorine: Chlorine may cause split ends and can also result in skin and scalp irritation, along with depletion of natural oils. “Chlorine can cause your hair to lose its natural colour by reacting with melanin if you swim a lot”, says the expert.
Fluoride: Conversely, fluoride can dry the hair and scalp. “When taken in excess, fluoride can dry out the scalp, making it more irritable, resulting in oxidative stress or the inhibition of hair follicle growth”, Dr Malik adds.
Alcohol: According to Dr Malik, not all alcohols are harmful to your hair. “Long-chain alcohols made from natural fats like coconut, palm, or vegetable oils are far safer than the short-chain alcohols like isopropyl alcohol, which can whisk away moisture by permeating the hair shaft and causing dryness and damage", she notes. These maintain hair's smoothness and aid in deep conditioning.
Sulfate (SLS): Most shampoos contain sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), a harsh detergent, as a lathering agent, which is harmful to your hair, causing dryness and discomfort. According to Dr Malik, “SLScan strip natural oils from the hair and scalp, causing frizz, dullness, and potentially negative side effects like hair loss”.
How to protect your hair?
While you cannot actually control pollution and stress, Dr Mailk recommends using certain hair care products that can help protect your hair from damage. “Reach out for shampoos and cleansers without sulphates. To reestablish equilibrium, use natural ingredients in mild, nourishing products," she says.{{/usCountry}}
While you cannot actually control pollution and stress, Dr Mailk recommends using certain hair care products that can help protect your hair from damage. “Reach out for shampoos and cleansers without sulphates. To reestablish equilibrium, use natural ingredients in mild, nourishing products," she says.{{/usCountry}}
Rinse hair with clean water before and after swimming, use leave-in conditioners or hair masks to restore moisture and switch to alcohol-free solutions for hair products that dry out your hair”
She further recommends using a clarifying shampoo and thoroughly rinsing your hair with water to get rid of chemical residues. "Deep-conditioning treatments replenish lost moisture, and clarifying shampoos clear your hair of chlorine accumulation”, Dr Malik says. Besides, shielding your hair with a hat, scarf, or protective cap can also be quite effective.
Keep an eye out for these signs of chemical damage:
• Dryness: Hair feels dry and brittle.
• Breakage: Split ends or an increase in hair breakage.
• Dullness: A loss of lustre and natural sheen.
• Scalp irritation: Itching, redness, or swelling of the scalp.
• Texture Changes: Modified texture, such as more limpness or frizz.
Dr Malik concludes by saying that if you experience any of these symptoms, it is essential to consider limiting your exposure to chemicals and going for hair treatments to improve your hair health.
Similar articles for you
Why does hair fall suddenly increase after the age of 30? Dermatologists explain the connection between hormones, stress, and lifestyle.
Tried and Tested: I used Sebamed Revitalizing Shampoo for three weeks, and here is my honest review
Are clarifying shampoos doing more harm than good? Here is what an expert says
Dermatologist recommends skin and hair habits to give up in 2026, says ‘Stop following social media trends blindly’
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.