IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
health

Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease

A new study has revealed that patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes and often have swinging blood sugar levels are at an increased risk of suffering from heart diseases as well.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST

Patients, who suffer from type 2 diabetes and experience extreme swings in their blood sugar levels, are at an increased risk of heart disease-- suggest the findings of a new study.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism'. The study looked at more than 29,000 patients with type 2 diabetes over a two-year period. Patients who already had heart disease were excluded.

The American Diabetes Association recommends adults with diabetes maintain an A1c, the average blood sugar level over the past two to three months, of less than 7 per cent to reduce complications from diabetes, such as heart disease.

However, studies, including this one, have shown that wide swings in blood sugar levels may be a better predictor of diabetic complications than the A1c reading at any single doctor's office visit.

"The underlying mechanism for the relationship between wide variations in blood sugar levels between doctor's appointments and high risk of heart disease in patients with type 2 diabetes is unclear," said Gang Hu, MD, PhD, Associate Professor and Director, Chronic Disease Epidemiology Lab at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

"It's possible that episodes of severely low blood sugar may be the connection," added Dr Hu.Research has shown that wide variations in blood sugar levels are associated with poor health outcomes and even death. A 2017 Johns Hopkins study found that one-third of people with diabetes hospitalised for a severe low blood sugar episode died within three years of the incident.

"We recommend that patients and their doctors implement therapies that can reduce wide swings in blood sugar levels and the associated episodes of severe low blood sugar," said Dr Hu.

"Our findings suggest that measuring the swings in blood haemoglobin A1c levels over a specific time - six months to a year, for example - could serve as a supplemental blood sugar target," he concluded.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
type 2 diabetes high blood sugar heart health study
Close
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
health

Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A new study has revealed that patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes and often have swinging blood sugar levels are at an increased risk of suffering from heart diseases as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
health

Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan promotes self love on Valentine’s Day, shares a fitness clip from her morning workout session and we are inspired to try Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose II. Check out the video and benefits of the exercise inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta shares Pilates videos(Instagram/realpz)
Preity Zinta shares Pilates videos(Instagram/realpz)
health

Preity Zinta is excited to be back in the gym after forever, posts Pilates video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Preity Zinta shared a new fitness video that shows the actor sweating it hard in the gym during a Pilates session. We are inspired to start our day with exercise as well. Are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
More deaths in England, Scotland due to obesity in comparison to smoking(Pexels)
More deaths in England, Scotland due to obesity in comparison to smoking(Pexels)
health

Obesity has taken more lives than smoking in England and Scotland, says study

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:16 AM IST
A new study published in the BMC Public Health journal has revealed that the number of lives lost due to obesity and excess body fat have been more than the ones that were lost to smoking since 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
health

Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Did you know that the humidity created inside masks may help in combating respiratory diseases such as Covid-19? According to a team of researchers, this is yet another benefit of wearing masks regularly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study appears online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.(Unsplash)
The study appears online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.(Unsplash)
health

Liquid biopsy for colorectal cancer could guide therapy for tumours: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:45 PM IST
A new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis demonstrates that a liquid biopsy examining blood or urine can help gauge the effectiveness of therapy for colorectal cancer that has just begun to spread beyond the original tumour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus pandemic: Smell in the time of Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Many patients recover their olfaction quickly. Others smell less than they did before (hyposmia) or scent every odor wrong (parosmia). A spouse suddenly smells like a stranger, wine like cardboard, sewage like coffee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coronavirus may hijack human cells

PTI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Previous research had found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, enters cells through a process called endocytosis upon binding to the cell surface receptor ACE2 and potentially other proteins like integrins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patients given preventive blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of admission to hospital with Covid-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.(Pixabay)
Patients given preventive blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of admission to hospital with Covid-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.(Pixabay)
health

Study: Anti-clotting therapy may prevent death in Covid-19 patients

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:37 PM IST
A clinical study circulated by the British Medical Journal claims strong evidence that prompt preventive blood-thinning drugs may reduce the risk of death in Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most tumors consist of a heterogeneous mix of cells. Genetic mutations found only in some of these cells are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer.(Unsplash)
Most tumors consist of a heterogeneous mix of cells. Genetic mutations found only in some of these cells are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer.(Unsplash)
health

Scientists drive detailed study into how cancer cells spread

ANI, Tokyo [japan]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:31 PM IST
With the help of the mouse model, scientists of Kanazawa University drove a detailed study to explain how the cells which are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer commute in the body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
health

Upside down: Jacqueline Fernandez leaves fans speechless with new fitness post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram and shared an awe-generating image of herself from her aerial yoga session. We are inspired to exercise as well, are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
health

Grief-struck: Making sense of loss in the pandemic

By Melissa D’Costa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:18 PM IST
As we continue to live amid trauma, closure has become harder to find. Take a look at how the Covid-19 year has altered the workings of grief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers noted that neutralising antibodies that specifically target the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein -- which the virus uses to enter human cells -- are thought to be essential for controlling it.(Pixabay)
The researchers noted that neutralising antibodies that specifically target the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein -- which the virus uses to enter human cells -- are thought to be essential for controlling it.(Pixabay)
health

Most people are naturally armed against Covid-19: Study

PTI, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The majority of the people can produce neutralising antibodies against the novel coronavirus in severe cases of Covid-19, according to a study that supports the use of combination antibody therapy to prevent and treat the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When diagnosing autism and other mental disorders, physicians increasingly use neuroimaging methods in addition to traditional testing and observation.(Unsplash)
When diagnosing autism and other mental disorders, physicians increasingly use neuroimaging methods in addition to traditional testing and observation.(Unsplash)
health

Mind action can uncover the seriousness of autistic traits

ANI, Moscow [russia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST
A research drove by the National Research University Higher School of Economics applied a new algorithm to characterize the seriousness of medically introverted personality traits by examining subjects' brain activity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists report the first evidence that not short-term stress but rather chronic, unpredictable stress like that which erupts in our personal and professional lives, induces changes in the function of AgRP neurons that may contribute to depression.(Unsplash)
Scientists report the first evidence that not short-term stress but rather chronic, unpredictable stress like that which erupts in our personal and professional lives, induces changes in the function of AgRP neurons that may contribute to depression.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Tiny population of neurons may have big role in depression

ANI, Augusta (georgia) [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Scientists from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University claim that a tiny population of neurons known to be important to appetite appear to also have a significant role in depression that results from unpredictable, chronic stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP