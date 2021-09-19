Diagnosed with dengue? Here are Ayurvedic tips for quick recovery

Amid a worrying rise in cases of dengue across the country, it is important to take care of your immunity while following adequate precautions like wearing full-sleeve clothes, maintaining hygiene, reducing mosquito breeding, and eating a healthy diet.

Common symptoms of dengue fever are high grade fever, headache, pain behind eyes, severe body aches, backache, nausea, or retching. If you experience any of these symptoms, you must take medical advice immediately. The platelet count in the disease also tends to go down so adequate hydration and consuming easily digestible food is important.

In case you have been diagnosed with dengue, you must follow the following tips by Dr Dixa Bhavsar apart from taking advice from the doctor.

ALSO READ: Dengue, typhoid, scrub typhus cases on rise; know symptoms and tips from expert

Rest: It is mandatory to take sufficient rest as sleep aids in healing. In dengue, the immunity of the patient goes down and it is important to take as much rest as possible.

Water: Drink at least 3-4 litres of water throughout the day. Fruit juice (with no sugar) is a good option. Plenty of fluids is the key to heal quickly.

Foods to eat and avoid

Eat citrus fruits like amla, kiwi, oranges and pineapples. Pomegranates and papayas are also advised. You can also have vegetable soups. Eat light and home-cooked food like khichdi and moong dal soup. Buttermilk is also good for hydration and aids in digestion.

Avoid wheat rotis and eat jowar rotis instead as they are lighter to digest. One should not have processed or fast food at all during dengue. Also avoid sugary food as it delays healing.

Remedies

Drink papaya leaf juice (20 ml twice/thrice) a day. It is quite effective in improving platelets. If you find it has a bitter taste, you can add some honey to it. Also, Giloy (tguduchi) juice along with amla and wheat grass juice also helps in improving patient's immunity and platelets.

After care

Continue to replenish with fluids such as buttermilk, tender coconut water, lime water, fennel water, fresh fruit juices without sugar and with the pulp intact, and of course plain water.

Try to exercise in the sun as and when possible to get some vitamin D.

Eat balanced diet and healthy meals devoid of white sugar and processed food.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter