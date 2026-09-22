Did you know babies need fat in their diet in the first two years? Physician explains its role in brain development

When it comes to children’s nutrition, people are extra careful about what to provide for the babies. And adults' conceptions about fitness can lead to being oblivious to the fact that fat is one of the nutrients that babies under the age of two need most.

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Taking to Instagram on September 20, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained why that is the case, and what food sources are best for children to consume.

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Function of fats in babies

{{^usCountry}} In the words of Dr Sood, “If you have a child under two, fat is one nutrient that you don't want to intentionally restrict because it does play an important role in a rapidly developing brain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the words of Dr Sood, “If you have a child under two, fat is one nutrient that you don't want to intentionally restrict because it does play an important role in a rapidly developing brain.” {{/usCountry}}

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He explained that during the first two years of life, a child’s brain is growing incredibly fast. And fat helps build brain cell membranes and support myelination, which is the process of wrapping nerve fibres in a protective myelin sheath. This helps brain signals travel efficiently.

“Certain fats are especially important, including omega-3s like DHA, which support brain and eye development,” added the physician.

How to add fat to a baby’s diet?

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While it is important to include fat in a baby’s diet, Dr Sood noted that it does not mean one should start adding huge amounts of butter to every meal.

“Focus on offering a variety of age-appropriate foods that naturally provide fat, like avocados, eggs, full-fat yoghurt, nut, or seed butters that are prepared safely for their age,” he stated.

Other good sources of fat for babies include olive oil and low-mercury fatty fish like salmon.

“Breast milk or infant formula also provides much of the fat babies need during the first year,” added Dr Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.