Did you know having toxic people in close circles can accelerate ageing? Longevity doctor explains

Feeling mentally and physically exhausted after spending time with people you categorise as toxic is a common experience. However, the same experience is also likely hurting one’s longevity by making them biologically age faster, claimed Dr Thomas Paloschi, a longevity medical doctor specialising in preventive age management and functional medicine.

Being in close company of people who drain you is likely to make you age faster. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 15, Dr Paloschi shared the details of a study published in the February 2026 edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) journal, titled, ‘Negative social ties as emerging risk factors for accelerated ageing, inflammation, and multimorbidity.’

The study analysed 2,345 people using DNA methylation-based biological ageing clocks. They also measured the presence of “hasslers” in the close network of the participants. Hasslers are defined as people who create problems or make life more difficult.

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{{^usCountry}} The finding was that each additional hassler in one's life is associated with approximately nine months of extra biological age and a 1.5 percent faster pace of ageing. The presence of three hasslers translates to almost 2.5 years older at the cellular level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The finding was that each additional hassler in one's life is associated with approximately nine months of extra biological age and a 1.5 percent faster pace of ageing. The presence of three hasslers translates to almost 2.5 years older at the cellular level. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Worse news is that since the hasslers are people who are close to the individuals, it is not easy to walk away from them. Nearly one in three people are found to have at least one hassler in their life, who are parents, siblings, co-workers or friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Worse news is that since the hasslers are people who are close to the individuals, it is not easy to walk away from them. Nearly one in three people are found to have at least one hassler in their life, who are parents, siblings, co-workers or friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How do hasslers contribute to biological ageing? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How do hasslers contribute to biological ageing? {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Paloschi explained that the chronic interpersonal stress that one experiences due to the presence of “hasslers” activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, which is the body’s alarm system. That results in the following:

Excess cortisol in the system

Shutting down of telomerase (the enzyme that protects DNA)

Rise in chronic inflammation

The study also shows that family members have an even stronger effect on biological ageing than non-family hasslers. However, spouse hasslers do not show any significant effect. This is likely because spouses share routines, resources, and emotional intimacy that may buffer the stress. But when it comes to sibling, parent, or in-law hasslers, the buffer is removed, and there is only damage.

The study found these groups reported more hasslers:

Women, who are more likely to absorb relational stress

People with adverse childhood experiences

Daily smokers and those in poorer health

People who feel others depend on them

How to protect oneself from the effects of hasslers?

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Setting boundaries when it comes to interacting with people who drain an individual is not selfish, highlighted Dr Paloschi. Steps to take that are likely to mitigate the effect include the following.

Set limits on time with chronic hasslers

Build supportive connections: strong social ties have been shown to increase survival by up to 50%

Exercise: the strongest stress buffer (moderates the stress-telomere relationship)

Nervous system regulation: breathwork, mindfulness, and CBT have been shown to reduce cortisol and protect telomere length.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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