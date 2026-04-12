Can ageing be reversed? New human trial to test ‘cell rejuvenation’ raises hope and concern

Anti-ageing science takes a step forward with scientists now preparing to test a technique that could make old cells behave like younger ones. It offers hope for restoring vision, repairing organs, and possibly slowing down ageing itself. But while the science is promising, experts caution that the risks are just as real. Anti-ageing science takes a step forward with scientists now preparing to test a technique that could make old cells behave like younger ones. (Unsplash)

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According to a report published in Nature on April 7, 2026, a new clinical trial, expected to begin soon, will test a method known as partial cellular reprogramming in humans for the first time. The goal is to see whether ageing cells can be safely “refreshed” without losing their identity.

What is this anti-ageing method? The technique builds on a breakthrough discovery by Shinya Yamanaka, who showed that adult cells can be reprogrammed into a more primitive, stem-cell-like state using a set of proteins, now known as Yamanaka factors.

Scientists are now experimenting with a safer version of this idea—partially reprogramming cells. Instead of fully resetting them, which can be dangerous, researchers briefly activate these factors to rewind the biological clock just enough to make cells function like younger versions of themselves. You can think of it as refreshing your phone without erasing all your data.

What have studies shown so far? So far, the results have been limited to animal studies—but they are striking.

In mice, partial reprogramming has:

Improved tissue repair in muscles and skin

muscles and skin Helped regenerate damaged heart cells

Enhanced memory function in older animals

Most notably, restored vision in models of age-related eye damage These findings have fuelled excitement that the same approach could one day help treat conditions linked to ageing in humans.

What will the human trial test? The upcoming human trial will focus on people with glaucoma, a condition that damages the optic nerve and can lead to vision loss.

Researchers will deliver three of the Yamanaka factors into the eye using a modified virus. The treatment is designed to be tightly controlled—activated only when patients take a specific drug—to minimise risks.

The trial will involve a small number of participants and track their health over several years, with safety as the top priority.

Risks involved Reprogramming cells is a delicate process. If pushed too far, cells can:

Lose their identity and stop functioning properly

Become unstable

Even turn cancerous Some experts warn that controlling this balance in humans will be far more complex than in lab animals.

Who is Shinya Yamanaka? Shinya Yamanaka is a Japanese physician and stem cell biologist best known for discovering induced pluripotent stem cells.

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