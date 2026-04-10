Bryan Johnson says intimacy with his partner enhances health, Indian neurologist reacts: 'Biohackers overthink sex'

However, his X insight garnered criticism from health experts, including Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad. Dr Sudhir said Bryan was overthinking and overcomplicating the sexual intimacy between partners. “Biohackers are overthinking sex,” he noted.

“Just had sex with Kate… here’s the data: sex triggered a post coital prolactin surge, driving vagal tone 23 percent above baseline and holding it there for 7 hours straight, producing a 100 percent sleep score and 86 percent recovery. The body and mind are pretty happy with the situation,” Bryan shared on X.

Tech entrepreneur and biohacker Bryan Johnson is back in the news. On April 9, he shared on X that being intimate with his longtime partner, Kate, helped his health. According to Bryan, known for his multi-million-dollar 'Project Blueprint' to reverse his biological age, his post-coital health data showed that his prolactin, oxytocin, and vagal tone improved.

Shining light upon Bryan's claims, Dr Sudhir noted that though after orgasm, prolactin rises, oxytocin increases, vagal tone improves, which, in turn, can help with sleep and relaxation, it does not mean one should turn sex into a spreadsheet metric.

He explained, “Yes, after orgasm prolactin rises, oxytocin increases, and vagal tone improves. This can help with sleep and relaxation. But turning sex into a spreadsheet metric? That is where we are getting it wrong.”

“You don’t need a wearable, a recovery score and a data dashboard to tell you that intimacy feels good,” Dr Sudhir said.

Facts about sex Dr Sudhir also shared some facts about sex that are really important to know, as Bryan's post may promote the idea that all sexual acts lead to better health outcomes, ignoring the very notion of consent, mutual pleasure, and understanding between partners.

Dr Sudhir highlighted that regular, healthy sexual activity is linked to better sleep, lower stress, improved mood, and stronger relationships. However, he also pointed out that the uncomfortable truth is that not all ‘sex’ is equal.

He warned, “Partnered intimacy (sex with spouse or partner) is associated with emotional bonding, sustained well-being, and real connection. Porn-driven stimulation is associated with short dopamine spikes, potential desensitisation, and becomes less satisfying over time. (It is not a moral judgment but just normal neurobiology).”

Meanwhile, the neurologist pointed out that the major concern is that people today are having less sex than before. “Underlying reasons are more screens, more stress, long working hours, sleep deprivation, and less connection,” he added.

The real takeaway, as per Dr Sudhir, is that sex is not a biohack; it is a human experience. “If you optimise everything, but lose connection, what exactly are you optimising? Bottom line: Sex can improve sleep, mood, and well-being, but it is not a performance metric,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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