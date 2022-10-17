Diwali 2022: How to choose healthier sweets this festive season; expert tips

The countdown to Diwali has begun and after following two years of Covid restrictions, people are looking forward to celebrating the festival with all their near and dear ones. While it is the perfect opportunity to attend multiple get-togethers and eat to one's heart's content, it is also important to choose the festive food mindfully if one wants to avoid health issues and sudden weight gain. The good news is there is no dearth of healthy Indian sweets that one could have without feeling guilty. Sugar and maida are two ingredients that can cause inflammation in the body which can increase your chances of chronic diseases. Have high-protein and high-fibre mithais and sweeten your Diwali delights with natural alternatives. Also, never go overboard. The key is to consume everything in moderation. (Also read: Weight loss tips: Best fruits to eat for shedding kilos before Diwali)

Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi who regularly busts nutrition myths and educates his followers about holistic well-being recently took to Instagram to talk about healthy sweets one can eat this Diwali.

"Who can resist sweets when the festive season comes rolling around? But the conflict between sticking to your fitness goals and having a little bit of fun can put a dampener on your spirits. But not if you choose the right kind of sweets and stick to the basics of meal planning. That way you can still have fun without going overboard," says Rastogi.

What is the usual problem with sweets?

Rastogi says most of the sweets have excessive sugar and maida and they are usually high in simple carbs and they have a high glycaemic index. He says we need to try to reduce the effect of simple carbs.

Choose sweets with a milk base

"Milk has protein and fats. Even if sweets are cream-based, the glycaemic index will be lower. So, pick chena (milk protein) over rasmalai (milk fat) and biscuits or cake which has both sugar and maida. Chena has the most amount of protein, followed by rasmalai and then biscuits," says the nutritionist.

Pick fibre-rich sweets

"Besan is high in fibre, millets come close second. Have besan ladoo over ragi sweets and atta ladoo. Besan has the highest fibre followed by ragi and atta," adds Rastogi.

Pick sweets with natural sugar or artificial sweeteners

Rastogi says fresh dates that have fructose and fibre which is much healthier than artificial sweeteners are safe to consume in moderation.

Moderation is key

Rastogi says eating in small portions can help you indulge in Diwali festivities and at the same time not face any adverse effect of it.

What if you love the high simple carb option?

Even if you love simple carb sweets, the nutritionist says that one can still go ahead with them but make some mandatory changes in the dietary habits.

"Just manage food around it. Sweets are mostly high carbs and sometimes high fat. So, make meals a bit more protein and fibre heavy to compensate. Have a few more spoons of paneer and daal than usual and reduce roti rice if needed," says the expert.

"If you are mindful of the basics, you won't have any setbacks in your fitness goals this festive season," concludes Rastogi.

