Weight loss tips: Best fruits to eat for shedding kilos before Diwali

Festival season is here and it is the time when people forgo diet plans and indulge in delicious festive foods soaking themselves in the spirit of festivities. Considering Diwali is just a fortnight away, it is the perfect time to make preparations for the tempting food you would be making at home for friends and family as well as planning healthy additions to your diet to make sure you do not become victim of acid reflux, bloating or heartburn. A right diet plan ahead of Diwali can also help you lose weight. Eating fruits is a great way to shed those extra kilos. (Also read: Constipation to weight loss; amazing health benefits of starfruit)

FRUITS AND WEIGHT LOSS

Fruits are high in fibre and promote satiety. They also keep unhealthy cravings at bay which will help you indulge a bit less on snacks, thus helping you with weight loss. Fruits also have natural sugar and snacking on them could keep those pesky sugar cravings at bay. Many studies also suggest link between eating citrus fruits and weight loss. They are high in soluble fiber and flavonoids and may also help raise healthy HDL cholesterol while lowering LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

"A diet of non-processed food is great for weight loss which makes fruits and vegetables a good choice for weight management. Most fruits have great health benefits and are high in vitamins and minerals. However, some of them are high on Glycemic Index and are not a good choice for those consuming them in their weight loss journey," Anjali Verma Nutritionist & Weight loss Expert told HT Digital.

WEIGHT LOSS FOODS BEFORE DIWALI

Verma also suggests 5 fruits that could help you shed kilos faster:

1. Tomatoes: Low on carbs and high on both soluble and insoluble fibre, tomatoes are great for weight loss. They also have fat-burning amino acids and also aid in lowering bad cholesterol. However, don’t confuse raw tomatoes with the canned ones or ketchup.

2. Watermelon: It can be a great companion during your weight loss journey being low calorie and filling. However, one must be mindful about the portion as it has high water content and can cause bloating in some people.

3. Lemon: This citrus fruit keeps the metabolism humming as they are rich in antioxidants and aids in digestion. They also help in detoxifying the body and burning fat. The best way to consume lemon is to use it in detox waters.

4. Apple: Apples are low in calorie and high in fibre which keeps one satiated. Several studies support the fruit's role in weight loss.

5. Orange: Rich in Vitamin C, oranges are high in water content, fibre and an amazing source of antioxidants. According to a study by University of Western Ontario, the molecule found in sweet oranges and tangerines reversed existing obesity and the size of fat cells in mice, and increased the energy they expended.

"Excess of anything is bad and it is not recommended to have more than two cups of fruit in a day on a daily basis," concludes Anjali Verma.

