5 wonderful foods to get rid of period bloating

Among the most irritating PMS (premenstrual syndrome) symptoms is bloating which may continue through your menstrual cycle too. Women suffering from period bloating may feel their abdomen or other body parts are slightly swollen and tight. It may also lead to reduced appetite and stomach ache. Period bloating is often accompanied by other symptoms like cramps, mood swings, acne, headache, backache among others. Changes in progesterone and estrogen levels during periods can cause the body to retain water and salt resulting in bloating. Certain dietary and lifestyle changes can help curb bloating during your monthly cycle. (Also read: How to beat bloating: Nutritionists suggest tips)

"Bloating is a common early symptom of menstruation that many women experience. It happens due changes in progesterone and estrogen levels cause the body to retain more water and salt. The body's cells become swollen with water, causing the feeling of bloating," says nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post.

Try these 5 foods suggested by Batra to reduce period bloating:

GINGER

Ginger(Pinterest)

Ginger is one of the best foods for period bloating. Ginger has anti-inflammatory effects, which can soothe achy muscles.

AJWAIN

Thymol, a compound in ajwain, which helps in secreting gastric juices and helping to alleviate gas, bloating and cramps

FENNEL SEEDS

Fennel is a saviour for your digestive tract, as it contains a compound that relaxes passages in your gastrointestinal tract, allowing gas to pass and for bloating to subdue

JAGGERY

Jaggery(Pinterest)

Jaggery might help reduce bloating because of the presence of high potassium and low sodium content in it. This helps to maintain the acid balance in the body cells, thereby providing relief from bloating

BANANA

Bananas are rich in B6 and in potassium, which prevents water-retention and bloating and relieves cramping. When consumed, potassium aids in helping the kidneys flush out sodium, and this results in lowering blood pressure and decreasing bloating.

